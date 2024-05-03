Kerry Thompson named Dean of College of Health Sciences

In March 2024, Kerry Thompson, Ph.D., was appointed dean of the College of Health Sciences – the latest development in her 33 years of service to Lenoir-Rhyne and the surrounding community.

Thompson stepped in as interim dean in November 2023, when the previous dean Michael McGee, Ed.D., was named assistant provost of graduate education and dean of the Graduate School. Faculty and staff feedback on Thompson’s performance in the role was “overwhelmingly positive,” according to Jennifer Burris, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“I share with them the belief that Kerry is dedicated, respected and that her knowledge of the institution, accreditation processes, and college needs makes her well-suited for the dean position,” Burris wrote in an announcement to the university community. “She will lead Health Sciences toward even greater accomplishments than it has already attained.”

Thompson brought many of those accomplishments to the School of Nursing, where she served as chair for 13 years. During that time, she helped develop the new Master of Science in Nursing Administration and Education programs and the Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nursing (RIBN) programs and the first doctoral program for the university. She serves as an accreditor for the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and travels to accredit other nursing programs across the nation.

Under Thompson’s leadership, 2023 graduates saw a 97 percent first-time passing rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates and a 100 percent passing rate on certification from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners for doctor of nursing practice (DNP) graduates.

“Kerry Thompson is an exceptional leader, a transformational leader, equipping faculty members with the tools they need to be successful,” shared Tabitha Toney, Ph.D., associate professor of nursing. “Although we will miss her as chair of the school of nursing, we know that she will still be there to support us and all College of Health Sciences faculty. We will do great things as a college with her at the helm!”

Thompson’s reputation for excellence extends well beyond campus, as she has cultivated close connections in the healthcare community in the Hickory area and around the state. As dean of the College of Health Sciences, Thompson’s professional collaborations will prove invaluable as she oversees programs preparing students for careers in community health, exercise science, occupational therapy, nutrition and public health. She will also play an integral role in the accreditation process for the physician assistant program as they prepare to accept their first cohort once provisional accreditation is complete.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with excellent faculty within the College of Health Sciences. Their enthusiasm and work ethic make me excited about being in this leadership role and working collaboratively with them to produce future healthcare professionals,” said Thompson. “I want to see our programs grow and flourish and help Lenoir-Rhyne continue to make community connections not just locally but also across our state and further as our graduates take new jobs in health care. College of Health Science graduates are our future in healthcare, and I am very proud of the impact they are making.”