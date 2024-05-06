Little Green Building Celebrates 25th Anniversary - Bloor West Dental Clinic

Little Green Building, a local dental clinic servicing the Bloor West Area is proud to celebrate 25 years of business! Within two years, Dr. Paltsev had managed to turn the clinic from a part-time establishment to a full-time dental office serving over 1000 active patients. it wasn’t until the COVID shutdown that the clinic underwent its most significant renovation spanning two years. During holidays we get together for some fun time. The culture at the office is that of mutual respect and cooperation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Green Building, a local dental clinic servicing the Bloor West Area is proud to celebrate 25 years of business! Dr. Michael Paltsev, the owner of the dental clinic has been offering top-quality dental services since 1998.

While Dr. Paltsev has been in business for 25 years, the Little Green Building’s history dates back decades (almost 80 years). The original dentist had the Little Green Building constructed literally in his backyard, for the sole purpose of practising dentistry. “Some of his patients, now retired, still come to us. They were children at the time they started coming here” Dr. Paltsev stated.

After retirement, the original dentist sold the practice to another dentist and moved out of his house. This marked the beginning of the Little Green Building as an independently existing property. The second dentist took over and worked for about 25 years, until 1998 when Dr. Paltsev bought the practice and eventually the entire building.

Within two years, Dr. Paltsev had managed to turn the clinic from a part-time establishment to a full-time dental office serving over 1000 active patients. He has managed to keep the momentum steady for all these years.

The Little Green Building has undergone several changes and remodels over the years. However, it wasn’t until the COVID shutdown that the clinic underwent its most significant renovation spanning two years. During this period, Dr. Paltsev and his team were serving their patients from a temporary location.

It was a challenge for the architect to design a functional and attractive 3-story building on such a small footprint, right next to the other properties. “I think Lynch & Comisso Architects managed the task beautifully. As of May 1, 2023, we have been back at our old, newly renovated LGB, which is no longer little and only partly green. But we are keeping the name anyway." Dr. Paltsev stated.

Dr. Paltsev has participated in many community programs and is thoroughly dedicated to being a volunteer dentist at West End Oral Health Clinic in Parkdale Community Health Center and Queen West Dental Clinic. His work in free clinics is meant to help people in need of urgent dental health services. Dr. Paltsev’s greatest joy is seeing patients happy after they have significantly improved their smiles, dental health, and function.

He started his training in 1984 at State Medical & Dental Academy in Poltava, Ukraine. After completing his training, he worked at different dental clinics in Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Israel before moving to Canada in 1996. Upon arriving in Canada, he completed the National Board Exams becoming a member of the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario & the Ontario Dental Association.

Since 1998, Dr. Paltsev has been practicing dentistry at the Little Green Building. His main areas of interest have been restorative dentistry, implant and cosmetic dentistry and periodontics, endodontics. Dr. Paltsev has constantly enjoyed and incorporated all aspects of the art and science of modern dentistry.

Whether it's oral hygiene care, root canals, dental fillings, crowns, bridges, or cosmetic porcelain veneers, Dr. Paltsev takes pride in crafting beautiful healthy smiles using skillful, gentle, and modern techniques for the comfort and benefit of his patients.

The Little Green Building can be considered a relatively small family-oriented dental practice that stands out from its competitors in many ways. First and foremost, the practice focuses on personalized dental care.

“We get to know all our patients closely and with time, become friends with many of them. As we take care of their gums and teeth over the years, we learn and remember how their systems work, taking into consideration the whole body and psychological background. That close knowledge of our patients allows us to treat them in a special personalized way which minimizes the chance of failure and results in better patient comfort during the treatments" Dr. Paltsev enthused.

The team and culture at the Little Green Building is also a differentiating factor. The practice is made up of only five staff -including himself- who work perfectly together to ensure a smooth and efficient operation.

The dental clinic has two dental hygienists, Margherita and Greene, who are responsible for providing regular continuous care to patients. Their roles include providing dental cleaning for patients during each visit and conducting thorough soft and hard tissue exams (intraoral and extraoral exams, including cancer screening). The hygienists also monitor patient's dental hygiene habits, train, educate, and suggest changes, when necessary.

The clinic also has two dental assistants/receptionists, Nila and Jeanne, responsible for communicating and scheduling patients, as well as working with insurance companies and suppliers. The two also help during dental treatments and perform such duties as disinfecting and preparing rooms and sterilizing instruments.

But it's not all work at the Little Green Building.. “During holidays we get together for some fun time. The culture at the office is that of mutual respect and cooperation” Dr. Paltsev stated.

Over the years, Dr.Paltsev and staff continue to follow the best practices to ensure all their services remain top-notch and beneficial to their patients.. Keeping up with dental technological advances, the outdated equipment has been replaced with the new one. "Our equipment is being replaced as it gets outdated. For example, our X-ray machines were replaced in 2023 with new, high-efficiency, low-radiation ones. We switched to digital radiography back in 2016, which resulted in cutting radiation exposure in half when taking x-rays."

Dr.Paltsev and his team are continuously taking educational courses and attending dental conventions to stay at the cutting edge of art and science of modern dentistry.

As the Little Green Building turns 25, the story is far from over. Dr. Paltsev admits that no one knows what lies ahead but emphasizes his team’s commitment to continue treating their patients and serving the community to the best of their abilities for years to come.

“We accept new patients! If you are looking for a dentist, check out our website and call 416-769-8135 or message us to book an appointment. You will not be disappointed! I want to thank our patients for their trust and loyalty. There are many good dentists in Toronto, and I appreciate that they chose us. We will continue doing our best to live up to their trust and expectations. Special thanks and appreciation to my team members. I am lucky to have found them and hope they stay on board as long as possible.”