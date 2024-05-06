Delchain and Le Régent Bufori Race Team partner for the 2024-2025 season
Le Régent Bufori Race Team, in partnership with Bufori EViE by Bufori Motors, recently announced Delchain as the team’s main sponsor.
The precision these students have when building and racing their electric race cars perfectly align with Delchain’s reputation for delivering sophisticated and secure digital asset trading and custody”NASSAU, BAHAMAS, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Régent Bufori Race Team of Le Régent International School, in partnership with Bufori EViE (Electic Vehicles in Education) by Bufori Motors, in Switzerland, recently announced Delchain as the team’s main sponsor for the 2024-2025 season.
— Michael Schmidt, CEO of Delchain
"We are delighted about our new partnership with the Bufori Régent Lightning Lynx race team at the prestigious Le Régent International School. The talented team of student racers truly share our values of ingenuity and innovation," said Michael Schmidt, CEO of Delchain Limited. "The dedication and precision these students have when building and racing their electric race cars perfectly align with Delchain’s reputation for delivering sophisticated and secure digital asset trading and custody."
During the season, Le Régent Bufori Race Team (students of Le Régent International School) hand-build their own electric race cars with Bufori EviE parts, in preparation for its major race event in June.
Delchain will have its logo displayed on the race cars, as well as on the official uniforms and gear of all team members.
Janay Symonette
Delchain Limited
+1 242-357-5565
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn