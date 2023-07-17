Deltec Bank & Trust Sponsors the Next Generation of Sailing Talent to Mark the Bahamas’ 50th Anniversary of Independence
Deltec’s investment will support the purchase of new equipment and students from underserved communities attending The Bahamas National Sailing School
Sailing has long been a part of the fabric of the Bahamas, and despite our global reach, Deltec Bank has always been proud to call the Bahamas home”NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deltec Bank and Trust Limited (Deltec Bank) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of The Bahamas National Sailing School to mark the country’s 50th Anniversary of Independence. The sponsorship program will cover the costs associated with professional sailing lessons for 10 students and the purchase of new sailing boats for the school. Deltec Bank will also host the Spring Championship in 2024, which represents an exciting third and final qualifier for the international race teams.
As a maritime nation, the Bahamas has a rich history of sailing, as a means of inter-island transportation of goods, primarily in the fishing industry, and as a leisure sport. This past April, The House of Assembly named sailing the national sport of the Bahamas, underpinning the Bahamian spirit and evolution of the sport in the country. A pillar of the Bahamas community, providing greater access to sailing was a natural step for Deltec Bank and its ongoing local stewardship.
“Sailing has long been a part of the fabric of the Bahamas, and despite our global reach, Deltec Bank has always been proud to call the Bahamas home,” said Odetta Morton, CEO of Deltec Bank and Trust. “We strongly believe in the power of sport and education to open doors to opportunity and are proud to contribute to The Bahamas’ rich maritime culture by investing in the next generation of sailing talent.”
Since the announcement of sailing as the country’s new national sport, The Bahamas National Sailing School has received a surge of interest from youth keen to learn the ropes this summer. Program alumni have gone on to sail at the collegiate level, acquired college scholarships based on their sailing merit, and even entered careers in the industry. Although the school endeavours to make the sport available to Bahamian youth from all walks of life, as a non-profit organization, it relies on funding from the government and private sectors to continue its operations and associated events, including its annual Optimist National Championship, a sailing race that takes place at the Nassau Yacht Club in October.
After the Deltec Bank Spring Championship, the final qualifier, top sailors will be selected to attend the Worlds, North American and European Championships to represent The Bahamas.
“We are incredibly grateful and excited to partner with Deltec Bank to advance our sailing programs this summer. Our motto has always been rooted in making a difference to the lives of youth through sailing and teaching our students to stay focused on making their dreams come true,” says Emma Tinkler at the Bahamas National Sailing School. “Deltec Bank’s support not only helps us fulfil our mission of providing accessible sailing education, but it also directly supports our students in achieving their ambitions.”
About Deltec Bank and Trust
Deltec Bank and Trust Limited is a leading private and corporate bank with a history of growth and stability spanning more than 75 years. Deltec Bank has long prioritized forward-thinking financial solutions through industry-leading services that are aligned with a rigorous risk framework and meet highly prudent standards. Deltec Bank and Trust Limited is dedicated to accelerating the growth of global innovations, leveraging an expanded ecosystem of regulated service providers covering multi-currency fiat and digital banking investment management supported by institutional-grade trading and payments.
About the Bahamas National Sailing School
The Bahamas National Sailing School is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the sport of sailing and fostering the development of sailors in the Bahamas. With a mission to nurture young talent and preserve the country’s maritime heritage, the school offers comprehensive education programs, training opportunities, and competitive events for youth across the nation. By collaborating with like-minded organizations, the Bahamas National Sailing School strives to create a sustainable sailing ecosystem that aids in the development of the next generation of national and international sailing champions.
