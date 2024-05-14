The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs Announces 2024 Summer Startup Students
GSE graduates celebrate their accomplishment after making their business pitches to a large audience on Demo Day in 2023.
160 Kentucky High School Students Accept Opportunity to Develop Lifelong Entrepreneurial Skills
These entrepreneurial skills are what we need to continue to build on Team Kentucky.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of Kentucky’s most resourceful and innovative high school students will sharpen their entrepreneurial skills during this year’s Summer Startup program hosted by the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE). The program has announced the 160 students who accepted GSE’s invitation to attend the 2024 Summer Startup experience.
— Gov. Andy Beshear
Click here to see the list of students attending the 2024 GSE Summer Startup program.
“Congratulations to all of the students selected for the class of 2024,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This experience will impact the rest of their lives as they learn how to develop their ideas into a service or product and pitch it to potential investors in just three weeks. These entrepreneurial skills are what we need to continue to build on Team Kentucky.”
Hundreds of high school students apply to GSE every year. Participants are selected through a competitive evaluation that identifies creative problem solvers with grit and drive who are passionate about entrepreneurship. The application does not involve GPA or test scores. During the intensive three weeks, student entrepreneurs work in teams to identify real-world problems and create viable solutions through business model designs and product innovations. The experience culminates with “Demo Day” – when the teams pitch their new businesses to hundreds of audience members and a panel of judges. There is no cost to participate in the GSE program, and graduates are eligible for millions of dollars in college scholarships across the commonwealth.
“GSE’s Summer Startup program is the entrepreneurial opportunity of a lifetime for students interested in creating their own success story. The experience empowers Kentucky’s future innovators to develop from high school students into business owners,” said Anne Jewell, president and CEO of The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs. “GSE’s Summer Startup program aims to drive economic growth across the commonwealth. Dozens of new businesses have been launched in Kentucky by GSE Summer Startup alums.”
Since 2013, 941 students have graduated from the program. This is the first year GSE’s Summer Startup program has expanded to two campuses, with 80 students on each campus. The first Summer Startup session will be June 16 to July 6, at Thomas More University, and the second is June 23 – July 13, at the University of Kentucky.
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) identifies, inspires, and empowers Kentucky’s future innovators. GSE’s Summer Startup program develops entrepreneurial skills in high school students and qualifies them for college scholarships. GSE’s Collegiate Pitch program is Kentucky’s largest intercollegiate pitch competition, offering thousands of dollars in prizes. GSE alums have launched more than 70 businesses and filed for multiple patents. Because of strong partnerships with entities like the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet and the Cabinet for Economic Development, along with private and public supporters, GSE programs are free for selected student entrepreneurs. For more information visit kentuckygse.com
Anne Jewell
Governor's School for Entrepreneurs
+1 502-592-0520
media@kentuckygse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Check-out this video to learn more about the GSE Summer Startup Experience: