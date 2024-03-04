Collegiate Pitch Awards $40,000 to Student Entrepreneurs
Maame Abena Afrifa pitches her business, NanoMed Adaptive Technologies, during Collegiate Pitch 2024.
14 Teams Competed in Kentucky's Largest Intercollegiate Business Pitch CompetitionLOUISVILLE, KY, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky’s up-and-coming collegiate entrepreneurs squared-off for a chance to win funding prize money during Collegiate Pitch, a program of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE). On Saturday, March 2, GSE hosted Kentucky’s largest intercollegiate business pitch competition at The Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship on the campus of the University of Louisville College of Business.
In addition to the Collegiate Pitch funds, winning team members also received scholarships from the Forcht Center for U of L’s Innovation MBA program.
The 14 teams represented five colleges from across the commonwealth competing in two different categories: The Exploratory Track, for early-stage business ideas, and the Developed Track, for businesses closer to being launched or already operating.
To be eligible for the prize money, businesses must be based in Kentucky as they grow over the next few years.
Exploratory Track Winners
First: NanoMed Adaptive Technologies, University of Kentucky - $5,000
Second: SmileFile, University of Louisville - $3,500
Third: R.A.M. Devices, University of Kentucky - $1,500
Developed Track Winners
First: LODE, University of Louisville - $15,000
Second: Perfect Pressure Washing, Northern Kentucky University - $7,000
Third (Tie): Bloom Bakery, Sullivan University - $3,000
Third (Tie): Chez, University of Louisville - $3,000
Startup Storyteller Award Winners (Best 90-Second Pitch Videos):
Exploratory Track Winner: Doza, University of Louisville - $1,000
Developed Track Winner: Bloom Bakery, Sullivan University - $1,000
###
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) identifies, inspires, and empowers Kentucky’s future innovators. GSE’s Summer Startup program develops entrepreneurial skills in high school students and qualifies them for college scholarships. GSE’s Collegiate Pitch program is Kentucky’s largest intercollegiate pitch competition, offering thousands of dollars in prizes. GSE alums have launched more than 70 businesses and filed for multiple patents. Because of strong partnerships with entities like the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet and the Cabinet for Economic Development, along with private and public supporters, GSE programs are free for selected student entrepreneurs. For more information visit kentuckygse.com
The Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship
Established in 2008 with a generous alumni gift from Corbin, Kentucky-based entrepreneurs Marion and Terry Forcht, The Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Louisville College of Business offers undergraduate and graduate programs that develop and nurture entrepreneurial skills, experiences, and opportunities. These programs have received high marks from publications like U.S. News & World Report and Entrepreneur Magazine. The programs are designed for working professionals who lead innovative teams creating new products, services, and breakthroughs; student who want to discover pathways for creating successful new ventures; and scholars whose research may inspire and guide future entrepreneurs. For more information visit the Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship
