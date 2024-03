Collegiate Pitch Awards $40,000 to Student Entrepreneurs

Maame Abena Afrifa pitches her business, NanoMed Adaptive Technologies, during Collegiate Pitch 2024. Kaytlin Flowers, founder of Bloom Bakery, shares her business plan during Collegiate Pitch 2024. CJ Nadler tells the audience about his Perfect Pressure Washing business during Collegiate Pitch 2024.

14 Teams Competed in Kentucky's Largest Intercollegiate Business Pitch Competition

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, March 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kentucky’s up-and-coming collegiate entrepreneurs squared-off for a chance to win funding prize money during Collegiate Pitch, a program of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE). On Saturday, March 2, GSE hosted Kentucky’s largest intercollegiate business pitch competition at The Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship on the campus of the University of Louisville College of Business.In addition to the Collegiate Pitch funds, winning team members also received scholarships from the Forcht Center for U of L’s Innovation MBA program.The 14 teams represented five colleges from across the commonwealth competing in two different categories: The Exploratory Track, for early-stage business ideas, and the Developed Track, for businesses closer to being launched or already operating.To be eligible for the prize money, businesses must be based in Kentucky as they grow over the next few years.Exploratory Track WinnersFirst: NanoMed Adaptive Technologies, University of Kentucky - $5,000Second: SmileFile, University of Louisville - $3,500Third: R.A.M. Devices, University of Kentucky - $1,500Developed Track WinnersFirst: LODE, University of Louisville - $15,000Second: Perfect Pressure Washing, Northern Kentucky University - $7,000Third (Tie): Bloom Bakery, Sullivan University - $3,000Third (Tie): Chez, University of Louisville - $3,000Startup Storyteller Award Winners (Best 90-Second Pitch Videos):Exploratory Track Winner: Doza, University of Louisville - $1,000Developed Track Winner: Bloom Bakery, Sullivan University - $1,000###The Governor’s School for EntrepreneursThe Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) identifies, inspires, and empowers Kentucky’s future innovators. GSE’s Summer Startup program develops entrepreneurial skills in high school students and qualifies them for college scholarships. GSE’s Collegiate Pitch program is Kentucky’s largest intercollegiate pitch competition, offering thousands of dollars in prizes. GSE alums have launched more than 70 businesses and filed for multiple patents. Because of strong partnerships with entities like the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet and the Cabinet for Economic Development, along with private and public supporters, GSE programs are free for selected student entrepreneurs. For more information visit kentuckygse.com The Forcht Center for EntrepreneurshipEstablished in 2008 with a generous alumni gift from Corbin, Kentucky-based entrepreneurs Marion and Terry Forcht, The Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Louisville College of Business offers undergraduate and graduate programs that develop and nurture entrepreneurial skills, experiences, and opportunities. These programs have received high marks from publications like U.S. News & World Report and Entrepreneur Magazine. The programs are designed for working professionals who lead innovative teams creating new products, services, and breakthroughs; student who want to discover pathways for creating successful new ventures; and scholars whose research may inspire and guide future entrepreneurs. For more information visit the Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship

Collegiate Pitch 2024 Reel