Press Releases

05/03/2024

Governor Lamont Provides Update on Repair Efforts to Interstate 95 in Norwalk

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today provided an update regarding the ongoing demolition of the Fairfield Avenue Bridge over Interstate 95 in Norwalk, which is necessary due to the major motor vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 2.

Work to remove the damaged structure began at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, and crews will continue working on this around the clock through the weekend. Once the bridge is removed, sections of I-95 will be milled and paved in both directions in the area.

All lanes of I-95 northbound and southbound in Norwalk will remain closed until further notice. I-95 northbound is closed to all traffic at exit 14 and I-95 southbound is closed to all traffic at exit 15. Travelers are urged to avoid the area and use public transportation services. Commercial vehicles should use I-84 as an alternate route through Connecticut.

The goal is to have the highway reopened by the morning rush hour commute on Monday, May 6.

“I am strongly urging all drivers – whether you’re in a passenger vehicle or a commercial vehicle – to completely avoid I-95 this weekend,” Governor Lamont said. “Additional traffic is only going to make things harder for everyone. Please use public transportation if you need to move through the area. Heroic local and state first responders got the crash cleared and the fire under control yesterday, and now the amazing team with the Connecticut Department of Transportation, as well as our contractor teams, are going to be working all weekend under immense pressure to get the highway reopened. I appreciate their hard work and dedication to the people of Connecticut.”

“We are going to be working 24/7 throughout the weekend,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Thank you to the Connecticut Department of Transportation and contractor staff who are going to be working around the clock to get I-95 reopened by Monday morning. We appreciate the partnership with state and local police who are helping direct traffic and keep motorists safe. Special thanks to Federal Highway Administration and FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt for the continuous support.”

At the request of Governor Lamont and Commissioner Eucalitto, Metro-North Railroad has agreed to provide additional weekend service and increased capacity on trains along the New Haven Line. Full schedules and details can be found at new.mta.info. (To read the press release from Metro-North, click here.)

Following the emergency declaration signed by Governor Lamont on Thursday, May 2, the State of Connecticut today submitted a letter of intent to the Federal Highway Administration to pursue emergency relief funds. As part of the request, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is requesting an expedited release of $3 million to assist with the initial response.

Drivers are asked to remain patient and follow all posted signage. The public can visit CTroads.org for the latest update through the weekend and view the live traffic cameras in the area.

The following photographs were taken on the afternoon of Friday, May 3. They are courtesy of the Connecticut Department of Transportation:



[Download image in high quality]



[Download image in high quality]



[Download image in high quality]