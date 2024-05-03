Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,952 in the last 365 days.

Billie Eilish Announces 2025 Europe Concert Tour; Dates, Locations & Ticket Information

American Pop Star to Perform 33 Shows Across Continent

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billie Eilish recently announced the dates and locations of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour”. The tour will kick off in North America before visiting Australia and finally Europe. The popular singer-songwriter has several top-performing singles including “Bad Guy”, “Everything I Wanted”, “Therefore I Am” and more.

The European leg of the tour will be one of Europe’s top concert tours of 2025, hitting 16 cities for 33 performances kicking off with two Stockholm, Sweden events. Below are the dates/locations currently scheduled:

• Stockholm, Sweden, April 23-24, 2025
• Oslo, Norway, April 26, 2025
• Copenhagen, Denmark, April 28-29, 2025
• Hannover, Germany, May 2, 2025
• Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 4-7, 2025
• Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2025
• Cologne, Germany, May 29-30, 2025
• Prague, Czechia (Czech Rep.), June 1, 2025
• Kraków, Poland, June 3-4, 2025
• Vienna, Austria, June 6, 2025
• Casalecchio di Reno – Bologna, Italy, June 8, 2025
• Paris, France, June 10-11, 2025
• Barcelona, Spain, June 14-15, 2025
• Glasgow, Scotland (UK), July 7-8
• London, England (UK), July 10-17
• Manchester, England (UK), July 19-23

More Information on tickets, venues, and additional concerts can be found here.

About EuropeTripDeals.com:
EuropeTripDeals.com, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.

Ryan Forney
Ryan's Travel Guides / europetripdeals.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Billie Eilish Announces 2025 Europe Concert Tour; Dates, Locations & Ticket Information

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more