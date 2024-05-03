Billie Eilish Announces 2025 Europe Concert Tour; Dates, Locations & Ticket Information

American Pop Star to Perform 33 Shows Across Continent

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billie Eilish recently announced the dates and locations of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour”. The tour will kick off in North America before visiting Australia and finally Europe. The popular singer-songwriter has several top-performing singles including “Bad Guy”, “Everything I Wanted”, “Therefore I Am” and more.

The European leg of the tour will be one of Europe’s top concert tours of 2025, hitting 16 cities for 33 performances kicking off with two Stockholm, Sweden events. Below are the dates/locations currently scheduled:

• Stockholm, Sweden, April 23-24, 2025

• Oslo, Norway, April 26, 2025

• Copenhagen, Denmark, April 28-29, 2025

• Hannover, Germany, May 2, 2025

• Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 4-7, 2025

• Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2025

• Cologne, Germany, May 29-30, 2025

• Prague, Czechia (Czech Rep.), June 1, 2025

• Kraków, Poland, June 3-4, 2025

• Vienna, Austria, June 6, 2025

• Casalecchio di Reno – Bologna, Italy, June 8, 2025

• Paris, France, June 10-11, 2025

• Barcelona, Spain, June 14-15, 2025

• Glasgow, Scotland (UK), July 7-8

• London, England (UK), July 10-17

• Manchester, England (UK), July 19-23

More Information on tickets, venues, and additional concerts can be found here.

