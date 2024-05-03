Submit Release
Governor Appoints Judges in Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, and Wake Counties

Governor appointed the following District Court judges: 

Kevin Boxberger was appointed to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 10 serving Wake County. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ned Mangum. Boxberger is currently a regional defender with the North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services. Previously, he served as an attorney at the Law Offices of Anna Smith. He is an Air Force veteran and served as a firefighter in the City of Raleigh before attending law school. He received a Bachelor of Science from Colorado Technical University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Holden Clark was appointed to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 38 serving Gaston County. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Greenlee. Clark is currently a managing attorney at Holden B. Clark – Attorney at Law. Previously, he served as associate litigation attorney at Robinson and Lauterbach, PLLC. He received a Bachelor of Science from Appalachian State University and his Juris Doctor from Charlotte School of Law.

Angela Woods was appointed to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 39 serving Lincoln and Cleveland counties. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dean Black. Woods is currently a social services attorney with Cleveland County Department of Social Services. Previously, she served as a delinquency attorney with The Children’s Law Center. She received her Bachelor of Science from the College of William & Mary and her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

