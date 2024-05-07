Fidesic Launches New MoversSuite Integration for Dynamics ERP Accounts Payable

Make Payables Awesome!

Fidesic and EWS Group have partnered to better support moving companies using MoversSuite with integrations to Microsoft Dynamics GP or Business Central.

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidesic accounts payable solutions are designed for service based companies and moving and storage companies are an ideal fit. To better serve new and existing customers in this vital sector, Fidesic AP Service Suite now fully integrates with MoversSuite, a resource planning and logistic solution for moving and storage companies, Fidesic announced today.

“More moving companies have been finding Fidesic organically in recent years and we’ve found that our solutions are ideally suited to accounting teams in this industry,” said Kevin Pritchard, Fidesic AP’s Head Product Manager. “MoversSuite is the best resource planning and logistics solutions out there for this industry and the people behind the solution at EWS Group are good people. This partnership offers a great opportunity for us and our customers and we are very excited to better serve the industry through this integration.”

Fidesic AP Service Suite includes MagiCapture (AI powered invoice capture), RouteWise (visual workflow editor) JustPay (simplified pay fulfillment) and VendorVaul (self-serve vendor portal). Product tours and demos are available at Fidesic.com.

The entire Fdesic AP Service Suite was built for Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central. Learn more about the integration points for each of these products at the links below.

MoversSuite is a complete moving software solution specifically designed to help moving companies increase accessibility and better connect the office with the field. As a cloud-based solution, MoversSuite provides increased scalability and seamless integration with accounting solutions. MoversSuite simplifies business processes and streamlines operations.

"The Fidesic team has helped our customers with a process no one else has been able to do!" said EWS Group's Zara Beckstein. "It is simple and has improved their efficiency. The team has been great to work with and they definitely know how to work their integration with GP!"

About Fidesic

The Fidesic team is committed to being simplifiers for their customers, partners, as well as internally. Originally launched in 2000, before the electronic invoicing and online payments market was available and affordable to Small and Mid-sized companies, Fidesic was doing just that! Today, we still provide the features and functionality that small and medium-sized companies need, at a price that delivers value and significant ROI as soon as a client signs on.

About EWS Group

EWS Group provides comprehensive business solutions for sales, customer service, operations and accounting through purchased and subscription based software, IT hosting services and professional consulting to both small and large moving companies located in the United States and Canada. As a Microsoft® partner, EWS has been distinguished with membership in their President’s Club and has earned Gold status within their partner network.