38th Annual California Strawberry Festival—Plenty of Berry Treats And Fun
Over 50 vendors will serve strawberry-themed food and beverages including strawberry tacos, kabobs, nachos, smoothies and beer.
Festivalgoers can visit the Strawberry Shortcake Experience—complete with shortcake, strawberries and whipped cream—to build their own berry desserts for $5.”VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds (10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001). Strawberry lovers looking for tasty treats in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere will find plenty of strawberry-themed food and beverages, live entertainment, carnival rides and other activities. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
— California Strawberry Festival
Over 50 food and beverage vendors will serve such treats as chocolate-covered strawberries, strawberry-topped funnel cakes, strawberry nachos, deep-fried strawberries, berry kabobs, strawberry tacos, smoothies and strawberry beer. Festivalgoers can visit the Strawberry Shortcake Experience —complete with shortcake, strawberries and whipped cream—to build their own berry desserts for $5.
Twenty-two bands offering reggae, Latin, rock, country, and R&B music will perform on two stages. Strawberryland for Kids, an area especially for kids, has its own Family Fun Stage with nonstop music, magic and puppet shows. It is the site of the Berry Baby Fashion Show (both days), where kids from infants to age four can show off their strawberry-themed costumes. There is also a Ninja Nation obstacle course for all ages.
Always popular are the 150 artisans who come to the two-day event from throughout the West to showcase their original works including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, children’s toys, accessories, photography, textiles, outdoor furniture, jewelry and specialty foods. "You’ll have the opportunity to talk to the artisans and learn about their creations. It’s a fun experience for all,” says Dana Hale-Mounier, director of Pacific Fine Arts Festivals and coordinator of the festival's arts and craft booths.
An estimated 1.5 million strawberries will be consumed over the two-day festival. Strawberries are the number one crop in Ventura County and those grown in the Oxnard Plain are considered by many to be the best-tasting and juiciest in the world. Ventura County strawberry growers will be selling fresh-picked, vine-ripened strawberries at the festival in 3-packs, half trays and full trays.
The California Strawberry Festival is a nonprofit organization run by an all-volunteer board. Through the years, participating nonprofit organizations have raised over $5 million.
General admission is $15, active military with ID and family and seniors 62 and over, $10, youth ages 5 to 12, $8, and children 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.CAStrawberryFestival.org or upon entry to the festival. A limited amount of parking is available onsite for $20 per vehicle.
Festival-goers are encouraged to use the free shuttles, which will run every 15 minutes to the festival from nearby locations in Oxnard and Ventura. Metrolink offers a $10 day pass, good for unlimited rides on the day of purchase, and up to three kids ages 17 and under ride free with each adult fare. The station is located next to the fairgrounds.
For more about the festival visit www.CAStrawberryFestival.org or follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.
Diane Rumbaugh
Rumbaugh Public Relations
+1 805-407-1888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other