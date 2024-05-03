Amentum teams with Valiant Global Defense Services & Cole Engineering Services for W-TRS
Amentum and its partners, Valiant Global Defense Services & Cole Engineering Services, Inc, have submitted a proposal to GSA Assisted Acquisition Services.
We are offering the Government a fully integrated team that combines the best in global logistics and sustainment, training services, and engineering expertise.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amentum Services, Inc. and its first-tier business partners, Valiant Global Defense Services Inc. and Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), have submitted a proposal to GSA Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) for Warfighter-Training Readiness Solutions (W-TRS) in support of United States (U.S.) Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI).
— Jill Bruning, Amentum President, Engineering, Science, & Technology
Amentum, as prime contractor, is the world’s largest training and range operations services provider with a presence at 18 ranges covering all domains. We support all DoD services and have served the Army for over 35 years. We have presence in all 50 states and in 83 countries across all seven continents. “We are offering the Government a fully integrated team that combines the best in global logistics and sustainment, training services, and engineering expertise,” said Jill Bruning, Amentum President, Engineering, Science, and Technology.
Specifically describing the W-TRS effort, she said, “Working out of our new office in the Central Florida Research Park, it was truly a group effort from beginning to end to put together our solution. Amentum, Valiant, and CESI have worked together extensively in the past. There will not be an awkward period where we need to get to know each other during contract performance. We are fully integrated in a badge-less team we call Warfighter Global Solutions (WGS). The resulting synergies will enable us to continuously adapt our services as the training environment evolves to meet the challenges of the Army’s MDO Vision 2035.”
With a proven track record of training over 1 million soldiers annually, Valiant is a clear leader in Warfighter readiness. The company is also a leading provider of operations and maintenance (O&M), Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations (TADSS)-related services, training services, and logistics for the U.S. Department of Defense and its global partners.
“We're excited to contribute our unparalleled training expertise to Amentum's W-TRS proposal," said Dan Corbett, CEO of Valiant. "Amentum's established reputation in global logistics and their deep understanding of the U.S. Army's training needs make them a perfect partner. Their streamlined approach and extensive logistics expertise, requiring no reliance on third-party logistics providers, fosters clear communication and efficient execution. Amentum’s CEO and key personnel understand the Army training mission because they have been recipients of these services while on active duty.”
Corbett further highlighted the importance of flawless execution for Combat Training Centers (CTCs), which are crucial for military leadership development. "CTC rotations are demanding - expensive, tightly scheduled, and requiring perfect delivery," he explained. "That's why the W-TRS contractor needs proven experience. Valiant has a distinguished 30-year track record, supporting over 300 CTC rotations with TADSS services. We understand the intricacies of these exercises and possess the necessary expertise to ensure exceptional results."
CESI has been at the forefront of modernizing the interoperability of Army training systems since the award of the U.S. Army’s Live Virtual Constructive Integrating Architecture (LVC-IA) program in 2009. Matt Thompson, CESI President, said his company is excited to be Amentum’s engineering partner on this opportunity. “We are the prime contractor developing the U.S. Army’s Synthetic Training Environment Training Simulation Software and Training Management Tool (STE TSS/TMT), the driving software behind the U.S. Army’s training evolution. Those not involved in these efforts today for PEO STRI may not understand the significance of this technology. The STE is deliberately envisioned to incorporate the live, virtual, constructive, and gaming environments as one complete training capability.
“STE modernization efforts are critically linked to the Army’s Mission Command Network Strategy. This is significantly different from the training network approach of other services. Rather than being a closed training network, the STE will be an open architecture that capitalizes on other Army programs such as the Common Operating Environment, Operational Terrain Databases, and Army Enterprise Data Base cloud computing, thereby reducing investment and sustainment costs. The STE will have the ability to change with technology, tactics, techniques, and procedures.”
Leading the WGS team is Program Manager Rob Ulses (BG Ret), former U.S. Army TRADOC G3/5/7 Deputy Chief of Staff and Operations, Planning, and Training Officer. Commenting on the role of technology, he said, “As the largest pure-play services provider in the Federal space, Amentum understands that accurate collection, management, and processing of data in real-time drives successful delivery of sustainment, operations, and maintenance. Achieving operational readiness for TADSS system repair and availability relies on the ability to convert data into actionable information—a key feature of our 4-SIGHT Information System Tool Suite. I am eager to leverage 4-SIGHT’s capabilities to improve responsiveness, reliability, and efficiency on this program.”
Rob added, “Amentum’s tele maintenance application is another example of how we incorporate technology into our sustainment solutions. Tele maintenance serves as force multiplier, eliminating multiple visits to the depot and mitigating lengthy repair delays and expenses associated with maintaining TADSS in remote areas.” Amentum currently employs tele maintenance in support of its Remote Maintenance and Distribution Center-Ukraine program.
Amentum and the WGS team have already planned out the details for successful transition with no mission impact, as team members already support a significant amount of the work as subcontractors on the ATMP program. The team stands ready to implement our enterprise solution to meet the W-TRS requirements of PEO STRI, AAS, and Army Warfighters worldwide.
