TTI Medical Announces the Launch of the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield

Allen R Howes, President/CEO, TTI Medical Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield Eye Examination - Dr Najafi

Protect yourself, your staff and patients from bacterial and viral particles with the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield.

I depend on this shield for every one of my examinations” — Robert H. Osher, MD

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allen R Howes, President / CEO of TTI Medical is excited to launch of the Najafi-Osher Slit lamp Barrier Shield as a must have humanitarian product for patient and doctor protection during eye examinations Since the Covid -19 Pandemic, Ophthalmologists have long been concerned about the safety of conducting routine eye examinations. The distance from patient to doctor is less than two feet and masks do not provide the necessary protection. A 2020 breath shield study published in Elservier , stated “conventional breath shields had an overspray from patients to doctors as high as 54%”.Enter the patent pending Najafi-Osher barrier shield . For the first time, doctors and patients can be confident of safety from transmitting air borne bacterial and viral particles.“Features and Benefits if the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield”Secure Enclosure: Transparent, large size with side barriers – 6600 square cm of surface protection – does not hamper eye examinations.Positive Air Flow: 5 brushless fans disperse HEPA filtered ambient air in front of doctor’s face – protection against viral particles.Cooling Effect: Cool airflow over doctor’s face – reducing fogging of doctor’s glasses when wearing a mask.HEPA Filter: Easily changeable HEPA filter for long term safety.Easy Installation: A one time installed on slit lamps in less than 5 minutes.Providing both doctors and patients with a reliable solution for protection against airborne particles during eye examinations is paramount. It's impressive to see such an innovative product to address this critical healthcare challenge.For those interested in learning more about the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield visit website https://ttimedical.com/products/digital-adapters/barrier-shield/ contact TTI Medical at info@ttimedical.com or call 925-553-7828.

Robert H. Osher, MD