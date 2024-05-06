Brandiss Drummer

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCM Associates is thrilled to announce the promotion of Brandiss Drummer to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). This promotion is a testament to Drummer’s exceptional leadership skills, dedication, and profound impact on the company’s success.

Drummer joined NCM Associates in 2011 and has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, exceeding and driving positive change across all areas of the organization. In her previous role as Senior Vice President, Business Solutions and Client Experience, Brandiss played a valuable role in shaping NCM’s core products while leading teams responsible for delivering solutions and managing client relationships. Her strategic vision, operational experience, and collaborative approach have been key to driving growth and expanding NCM’s products and services.

As COO, Drummer will oversee day-to-day operations, collaborating with executive team members to ensure business operations are efficient and effective while implementing strategies aligned with NCM’s goals and objectives. NCM will leverage her extensive experience to further enhance NCM as a leader in providing 20 Groups, training, consulting, coaching, and data reporting across many industries.

“Brandiss Drummer’s new role as COO at NCM Associates represents the essence of leadership – a testament to her dedication, visionary insight, and commitment to excellence. Her promotion not only marks a milestone in her remarkable journey but also signals a new era of innovation and growth for our organization,” said Paul Faletti, President and CEO.

Drummer’s promotion as COO reaffirms NCM Associates’ dedication to nurturing internal talent and honoring those who embody the organization's core values of teaming up, shining bright, reaching higher, and embodying the red belt.

Please join us in congratulating Brandiss Drummer on her well-deserved promotion to Chief Operating Officer. With her leadership, we are confident that NCM Associates will continue to thrive and exceed expectations in the years to come.

About NCM Associates:

At NCM Associates, our business is knowledge. We proudly serve thousands of business owners throughout the United States and Canada. From in-depth management and leadership training to customized business consulting, we deliver the knowledge owners and managers need to take their operations to the next level. In addition to being the largest 20 Group provider in the United States and Canada, we offer software solutions to help business owners review and analyze critical financial data to make informed decisions for their operations.

