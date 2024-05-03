Talent Tech Labs Releases 12th Talent Acquisition Ecosystem
Talent Tech Labs brings fresh clarity to the talent acquisition software market in its 12th iteration of the Talent Acquisition Ecosystem.
Overall, we are in a fantastic moment for talent acquisition technology innovations. ... We see the Ecosystem evolving in a very positive way in both the short and long term." Talent Tech Labs (TTL) announces the release of its 12th iteration of the Talent Acquisition Ecosystem, reflecting the latest snapshot of an ever-evolving software landscape that includes the most innovative and influential companies in the industry today. The Talent Acquisition Ecosystem 12 is available now as a free download.
— David Francis, Talent Tech Labs' Global Head of Research
The Talent Acquisition Ecosystem Report and Infographic provide a comprehensive overview and crisp visualization of major trends and changes in the current technology landscape. Designed to inform and provide actionable insights to practitioners, TTL brings fresh clarity to the software market amidst a particularly busy period in talent acquisition.
David Francis, TTL’s Global Head of Research, comments, “The Talent Acquisition Ecosystem is continuously evolving, reflecting the constant expansion, re-sorting, and reshaping of technology that human resources and talent acquisition practitioners face on an everyday basis. The purpose of the ecosystem is to give talent acquisition leaders a better grasp on the technologies that can impact their organizations in substantial ways. Overall, we are in a fantastic moment for talent acquisition technology innovations. Vendors are helping to meet TA teams where they are, allowing teams to do more with less through tech. We see the Ecosystem evolving in a very positive way in both the short and long term.”
The ecosystem is organized by Acquisition stage, vertical, and sub-vertical. In alignment with their expert findings, the Talent Acquisition Ecosystem defines:
- 4 central stages of Talent Acquisition: Source, Engage, Select, and Hire
- Two dimensions, the “internal workforce” and “external workforce,” to reflect technology that supports the entirety of talent that performs work at an organization
- 13 verticals outlining the intricacies between each of these stages
- 40 further classified sub-verticals covering capabilities, including AI and Algorithm Audit, Interview Intelligence, Candidate Relationship Management, Robotic Process Automation and Skill Assessments
In this latest iteration of the Talent Acquisition Ecosystem, TTL made several significant updates to better align with the current market landscape. These enhancements include the introduction of new verticals and sub-verticals, such as Generative AI Models, as well as adaptations to existing categories. Notably, the report now features over 570 companies, with 112 newcomers making their debut in this 12th edition of the Talent Acquisition ecosystem.
TTL’s CEO and Co-Founder Brian Delle Donne stated, “Talent Tech Labs was founded in 2014 with a vision to clarify the complex talent technology landscape and we remain deeply committed to this mission. In addition to clarifying the intricate talent technology market, Talent Tech Labs has a decade-long history of identifying macro trends and forecasting future developments. This expertise further enables us to guide practitioners and organizations to make informed decisions regarding talent innovation for the short and long term. We are gratified by the recognition our insights receive from talent leaders, technology innovators, and investors alike and look forward to our continued contribution to advancing the future of work.”
Focused on analyzing technological developments in the field of Talent Technology, TTL partners with buyers and users of talent technology to gain a better understanding of the complex market, learn about future trends, and provide them with the strategic direction to transform their business through the intelligent use of talent technology.
Francis adds, “We also recognize and celebrate the hundreds of technology companies included in the Ecosystem, who continue to meaningfully innovate during challenging times and make impactful contributions to the evolving landscape of talent technology.”
