Talent Tech Labs Releases Talent Management Ecosystem 2.0
Talent Tech Labs brings fresh clarity to the talent management software market in its latest Talent Management Ecosystem.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Tech Labs (TTL) announces the release of the second iteration of its Talent Management Ecosystem, offering the latest snapshot of an ever evolving software landscape that’s powering the transformation of HR service delivery today.
This new release highlights the most innovative and influential solution providers in the HR industry today.
Drawing on their extensive history in assessing innovation in the talent technology field, TTL has captured the broad array of solutions that HR leaders can evaluate to improve the outcomes they are seeking to drive. The Talent Management Ecosystem Report and Infographic provide a comprehensive overview and crisp visualization of major trends and changes in the current technology landscape. Designed to inform and provide actionable insights to practitioners, TTL brings fresh clarity to the Talent Management software market at a time when talent leaders need it more than ever.
David Francis, TTL’s VP Research, comments, “Despite a significantly tougher operating environment over the past 12 months, we've continued to see massive innovation among talent technology vendors, particularly around AI and skills, learning & development, employee listening and people analytics. Given the size and complexity of the vendor landscape and the speed at which things are changing, it can be hard to keep track of everything that is going on, and we're proud to be able to help clarify a noisy space. We are also humbled by the many thousands of practitioners and organizations around the world that rely on our taxonomy and use it to understand the talent and HR technology market.”
The ecosystem is organized by Management stage, vertical, and sub-vertical. In alignment with their expert findings, the premiere Talent Management Ecosystem offers:
- 4 central stages of Talent Management: Engage, Evaluate, Develop and Manage
- 9 verticals outlining the intricacies between each of these stages
- 24 further classified sub-verticals covering capabilities like Internal Talent Marketplaces, Employee Listening, Employee Performance Measurement, and People Analytics
TTL made several notable changes in this release of their Talent Management Ecosystem to reflect a better understanding of the current market including new verticals and sub verticals and adaptations of others. Furthermore, TTL evaluated more than 700 companies to arrive at the 354 highlighted, an increase of 100 from the first edition.
TTL’s CEO and Co-Founder Brian Delle Donne stated “The Talent Management technology sector continues to innovate at an amazing pace. In researching this dynamic landscape, we hope our TM Ecosystem infographic and supporting Explainer Report help readers understand the direction the market is moving. The insights uncovered through this research illustrate the importance of remaining abreast of the new ways technology is enabling automation, better service delivery capability and enhanced employee and user experiences across the talent lifecycle.”
With a focus on future-proofing talent strategy and tech stacks, TTL partners with Talent leaders to help them stay ahead of the ever-changing market. They provide research on the trends and new tools available, forecasting how technology will evolve over time to help talent leaders transform their businesses now, through the intelligent use of today's cutting-edge innovations for tomorrow.
Francis continues, “Our hope is that this taxonomy helps inform better decision making and new talent experiences. Congrats to the builders and innovators across the talent ecosystem enabling new experiences, and thank you to everyone who helped make our latest Ecosystem a reality.”
To learn more about key findings presented in the Talent Management Ecosystem, please contact Laura Kavanaugh for further details: laura@talenttechlabs.com.
About Talent Tech Labs:
Talent Tech Labs is an independent, unbiased research and advisory firm focused on analyzing technological developments in the field of Talent Technology. The company was founded in 2014 with a vision to clarify the complex talent technology landscape. Since then, Talent Tech Labs has evaluated thousands of technologies and offers actionable insights into applications at every stage of the employee lifecycle. The company helps buyers and users of talent technology solutions gain a better understanding of the complex market, learn about future trends and influences shaping the market, and provides them with the strategic direction to transform their business through the intelligent use of talent technology today and in the future. For more information about Talent Tech Labs, visit us at www.talenttechlabs.com.
