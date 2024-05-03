Rocky Mountain High School Greenhouse Takes Root in Meridian's Tree City Initiative
The planting of trees is the epitome of hope, a tangible symbol of a better tomorrow”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rocky Mountain High School Greenhouse, in collaboration with the City of Meridian's ambitious urban forestry goals, is proud to announce its contribution to the community's green initiative by planting two trees: a Tulip Tree and a Kentucky Coffeetree.
— Kelsey Williams, RMHS Agriculture Science Instructor and FFA Advisor
The decision to participate in Meridian's Tree City USA endeavor was inspired by a chance meeting between Rocky Greenhouse representatives and Kyle Yorita, Meridian City Arborist, at the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association conference earlier this year. Mr. Yorita's passion for enhancing Meridian's urban canopy and achieving Tree City USA status resonated deeply with the Greenhouse team.
Meridian's aspiration to be recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation is contingent on meeting specific criteria, including an annual expenditure of $2 per capita on trees and engaging in educational outreach about the importance of trees within the community. By participating in this initiative, the Rocky Greenhouse not only supports Meridian's broader objectives but also reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.
The selected trees, the Tulip Tree and the Kentucky Coffeetree, were carefully chosen by the Greenhouse 2 class for their rapid growth rate, averaging 1-2 feet in height per year. Beyond their impressive growth, these trees offer substantial benefits to the Rocky campus, including ample shade and aesthetic appeal.
Rocky Greenhouse's involvement in Meridian's urban forestry efforts extends beyond mere tree planting. Through initiatives like the Tree Campus K-12 program, Rocky aims to foster a culture of environmental awareness and appreciation among students and the broader community. "The planting of trees is the epitome of hope, a tangible symbol of a better tomorrow," remarked Kelsey Williams, Rocky Mountain High School Agriculture Science Instructor and FFA Advisor. By integrating tree education into its curriculum and activities, Rocky seeks to empower future generations with the knowledge and skills to become environmental stewards. Dan Lunt, Rocky Mountain High School Principal added, “We are so proud of the work Ms. Williams and her students in their application of community-building through this initiative – one of the pillars of ‘the Rocky Way'.”
As the Tulip Tree and Kentucky Coffeetree take root on the Rocky campus, they symbolize not only growth and vitality but also the collective commitment of students, faculty, and the community to building a greener, more sustainable future for Meridian.
For more information about the Rocky Greenhouse and its initiatives, follow us on Instagram @rockymountainhighschool or at @rmhs_greenhouse.
