Important Notice: Franchise Tax Property Measure Repeal

Friday, May 03, 2024 | 10:01am

SB2103/HB1893 (2024) eliminates the property measure of the franchise tax (also known as the “minimum measure”) for tax years ending on or after January 1, 2024. Going forward, the franchise tax will be based on a taxpayer’s net worth. Read more in important notice #24-05.

