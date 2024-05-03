Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,692 in the last 365 days.

International Relations and Cooperation on overseas voting

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) is confident that all systems are in place for the shipment of voting materials to enable South African citizens living abroad to cast their ballots.

DIRCO and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) have met and agreed on logistics for the dispatching of election materials.

Voting materials will be sent to all 115 South African diplomatic missions using diplomatic airfreight bags. The short-term contract for this purpose is in place.

The diplomatic bag is protected by diplomatic immunity.

DIRCO makes use of diplomatic bags to dispatch official documents and articles to and from South Africa in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.

Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974
 

You just read:

International Relations and Cooperation on overseas voting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more