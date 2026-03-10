MEC Ivan Meyer condemns attack on farmer and raises alarm over impact of rural crime

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, has expressed deep concern following the violent attack on farmer Mr Hugo Louw, which occurred on the R365 near the farm Waa Drift earlier this week.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the incident followed a confrontation between Mr. Louw and suspected stock thieves. He was assaulted next to the roadway and later airlifted in critical condition to Christiaan Barnard Hospital in Cape Town. SAPS confirmed that three male suspects were arrested, with assistance from local farm watches and neighbouring farmers.

Minister Meyer condemned the attack and emphasised the severe impact that violent crime and stock theft have on farming communities, food security, and rural economic stability.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by the attack on Mr. Hugo Louw. Acts of violence against farmers and agri-workers threaten not only the safety of those who feed our nation but also the stability of our agricultural economy. Stock theft and violent crime undermine livelihoods, weaken rural communities, and place immense emotional and financial strain on farming families.”

The Minister welcomed the swift response by SAPS, local farm watches, and the broader agricultural community, stating that strong collaboration remains essential to improving rural safety.

“I commend the swift action taken by law enforcement and our organised farm watch structures, whose cooperation led to the arrest of the alleged perpetrators. Rural safety remains one of my key priorities, and we will continue working closely with the SAPS, neighbourhood watch groups, and industry partners to strengthen safety interventions in the Western Cape.”

Minister Meyer reiterated his department’s commitment to enhancing rural safety structures, supporting agri-workers and farmers affected by crime, and ensuring that incidents of violence are met with decisive action.

“Every attack on a farmer or agri-worker is an attack on the agricultural sector itself. We will continue to advocate for stronger policing resources, better crime intelligence, and effective prosecution of those who target our rural communities.”

The Minister wished Mr. Louw a full and swift recovery and extended his support to the Louw family and the surrounding community during this difficult time.

