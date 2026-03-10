Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads Matric Support Programme in Western Cape, 9 to 10 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will lead an impactful Matric Support Programme in the Western Cape province at Vusisizwe High School on Monday, 9 March 2026, and at Zwelethemba High School on Tuesday, 10 March 2026. Both schools are located in the Cape Winelands District, Worcester.

This marks the programme's first visit to the Western Cape province following successful visits in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

The Matric Support Programme seeks to bridge the gap between Basic Education and Higher Education for matriculants. The programme mainly assists matric learners in accessing information about higher education, including available study opportunities and funding options, before they move into the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

The visit to the two schools is planned in partnership with the Western Cape Education Department, with support from the Services SETA, FP&M SETA, Khetha – Career Development Services, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the National Skills Fund (NSF), and Old Mutual.

All partner organisations will share key information with learners about youth training, development opportunities, access, and funding for the higher education sector.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Day one:

Date: 9 March 2026

Time: 09h00 - 13h00

Location: Vusisizwe High School, Cape Winelands District, Worcester

Day two:

Date: 10 March 2026

Time: 09h00 - 13h00

Location: Zwelethemba High School, Cape Winelands District, Worcester

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

