GM Marine Named Key Supporter of Wake United Surf + Wake Series
The Wake United Surf + Wake Series combines the Thigh High Surf + Wake Series with the Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach.
GM Marine Engine Technology Continues to Power Leading Southeast Grassroots Wakesurf and Wakeboard Tour with Nautique Boats as the Official Tow Boat
There’s a reason GM has stood the test of time and remains a leader both on the roads and in the water. They deliver quality products that keep the sports and activities we love thriving.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wake United Surf + Wake Series—the ultimate Southeast U.S. wake series for amateur, semi-pro and future pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers—launches the 2024 season this Saturday, May 4th, in Jonesboro, Ga. with a fleet of award-winning Nautique Boats powered by GM Marine.
— Jeff Husby
A key supporter of the leading grassroots wake series, GM Marine offers competitors the confidence of a steady and strong ride.
Jeff Husby, president & CEO of Wake United, title sponsor of the series and a cutting-edge, professional pro shop dedicated to serving the global water sports community, said, “There’s a reason GM has stood the test of time and remains a leader both on the roads and in the water. They deliver quality products that keep the sports and activities we love thriving.”
For more than a century, GM Marine has supplied some of the most respected names in the marine industry with world-class powertrains for stern-drive and inboard watercrafts. Leveraging more than 100 years of GM engineering and design expertise, they pride themselves on the production of marine-ready powertrains. Further, their innovations such as direct injection and variable valve timing improve efficiency, reduce emissions and increase the overall performance of a GM-powered watercraft when compared to port-fuel injection.
“We’re focused on supporting the growth of the water sports community and it starts with grassroots contests,” said Tony Brower, senior manager of OEM sales, engineering and marketing of General Motors. “These grassroots events are the direct stepping stones and breeding ground for future athletes of the WWA’s Nautique Nationals, Nautique Worlds and Nautique Masters. We love being part of the sport and supporting athletes at the earliest stage of their boating enjoyment.”
The grassroots series caters to riders of all ages and wake abilities, including everyone from first-time, novice competitors to local lake legends with a variety of divisions available across each of the four stops:
- Stop 1: May 4-5: Spivey Shootout – Lake Spivey (8629 Blackhall Rd. Jonesboro, GA 30236)
- Stop 2: June 8-9: Thigh High Surf + Wake – Clermont Watersports Complex (6010 Cook Road, Clermont, FL, 34714)
- Stop 3: August 10-11: Battle by the Beach – Acworth Beach (4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA 30101)
- Stop 4: September 7-8 (Series Final): Thigh High Surf + Wake – Grills Lakeside Orlando (4301 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32804)
- Series Wrap Party and Awards: Sept. 8: Nautiques of Orlando’s new state-of-the-art Nautique Boats Showroom (2226 Paseo Ave., Orlando, FL 32805)
Competitor registration, along with division rules and details surrounding boat type and ballast, can be found at https://series.wakeunited.com/.
ABOUT WAKE UNITED
Wake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively supports grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/.
Ben Gullett
Red Rocket Studios
ben.gullett@redrocketstudios.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram