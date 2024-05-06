LSBF Singapore Campus Triumphs with Three Prestigious Awards in First Half of 2024
SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has achieved remarkable success within the first half of 2024, earning three esteemed awards that underscore its outstanding contributions to education, innovation, and leadership. These prestigious accolades were secured at the Singapore Business Review (SBR) Awards, Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, and the Titan Business Awards 2024.
LSBF Singapore's commitment to student value creation has earned it the SBR International Business Awards 2024 in Education. The campus's innovative initiatives, including tech investments and global university partnerships, have fueled remarkable growth, showcasing its dedication to academic excellence.
In addition, LSBF secured the Gold at the Titan Business Awards 2024 in the Education Category, a testament to its global leadership in education. This recognition, organized by the International Awards Association (IAA), celebrates LSBF's dedication to innovation and inclusivity, setting new standards for educational institutions worldwide.
Further highlighting LSBF's achievement, the Singapore campus has been honored as a BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for Innovative Achievement in Growth. This achievement underscores LSBF's ability to drive exceptional growth in a competitive landscape through its innovative approach.
Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO of LSBF Global, remarked, “Looking ahead, LSBF remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping the future of education and making a meaningful impact in the industry. Our goal is to further solidify our position as a global leader in business education, expanding our reach and influence to empower learners around the world. To achieve this, LSBF plans to diversify our program offerings and forge strategic partnerships with organizations like ISCA, ACCA, and Universities that enhance our ability to deliver value-driven education tailored to the needs of today's professionals and organizations. Through these initiatives, we aim not only to maintain our momentum but also to set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.
About London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus:
Established in 2003, LSBF has empowered over 45,000 learners from more than 40 countries. A member of the Global University System (GUS) and with campuses in London and Singapore, LSBF's international presence has expanded notably in Asia. The LSBF Singapore Campus offers 100+ programmes in disciplines such as business, logistics, finance, law, hospitality, and technology.
Collaborating with renowned universities, LSBF enhances students' competitiveness with internationally recognized qualifications in Singapore. The school holds accolades like EduTrust certification, ACCA Approved Learning Partner status and notable awards such as the T.E.D Awards 2016 for Best Private School for Accountancy and for Hospitality & Tourism, demonstrating excellence as a trusted institution. Dedicated to providing highly relevant programmes, LSBF prepares a new generation of professionals for the evolving business landscape.
