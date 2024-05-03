Sustainability as Strategy: Invesmar Advances its Commitment to the Environment and Community

Invesmar reaffirms its commitment to sustainability

Invesmar operates as a model in sustainability and corporate responsibility, embedding ethics and transparency at the heart of its strategy.

Sustainability is more than financial outcomes; for over 40 years, we have promoted well-being and sustainable development, taking responsibility for the environment.” — Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo

CIUDAD DE PANAMá, PANAMA, PANAMA , May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with increasing global challenges, Invesmar reaffirms its commitment to sustainability as the central pillar of its corporate strategy.

Navigating through a challenging economic and social environment, the business group has dedicated itself to strengthening its operations and relationships under strict principles of sustainability, ethics, and transparency.

This comprehensive approach allows Invesmar not only to meet international standards of sustainable development but also to lead by example in environmental protection and social welfare.

Invesmar: A Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability

Embedded in every facet of its operation, sustainability is the cornerstone of Invesmar.

From commitment to environmental preservation to generating social well-being, all the company's actions are designed to be sustainable in terms of economic, social, environmental, and corporate governance.

“We are convinced that sustainability goes beyond financial results, which is why for over 40 years we have implemented and strengthened strategies that create opportunities for progress and well-being in the territories, being responsible with the environment and promoting the sustainable development of our businesses,” states Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo.

Invesmar has prioritized four specific SDGs that are critical to its sector and operations, aligning every aspect of its management and corporate strategy to contribute to sustainable development.

Notable Achievements of Invesmar in Sustainability

Invesmar has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable practices through tangible and measurable results:

- Carbon Neutral Certification: Invesmar's operations in Colombia have achieved Carbon Neutral certification, showcasing its ongoing commitment to mitigating and offsetting its emissions.

- Conservation and Reforestation: With a total of 1,549.69 hectares designated for conservation and more than 36,300 trees planted in the last four years, Invesmar emphasizes its dedication to biodiversity and environmental management.

- Social Impact: Through investments in social projects, Invesmar has reached 34,476 beneficiaries in 2023, enhancing the quality of life in education, health, sports, and housing in the communities where it operates.

Invesmar Reinforces Sustainability: Strategies for Corporate Governance and Transparency

Invesmar has founded its actions on exemplary corporate governance, establishing a robust framework for internal auditing and compliance that reinforces trust with all stakeholders.

Transparency and ethics are fundamental pillars of its corporate culture.

The governance and decision-making bodies of the group are tasked with defining, leading, and monitoring the achievement of short, medium, and long-term objectives, ensuring that its operations meet the expectations of its partners and positively contribute to social and environmental well-being.

Operational Excellence at Invesmar: Key to Generating Value

The operational excellence at Invesmar transcends the goal; it is consolidated as a continuous practice that drives both sustainability and efficiency in all areas of operation.

Through the planning, execution, and rigorous control of processes and resources based on competitive quality standards, Invesmar ensures the alignment of its clients' needs with practices of operational excellence. This approach not only enhances customer satisfaction but also contributes tangible added value to society.

Significant Quantitative Achievements Reinforce this Commitment:

- Food Production and Commercialization: Invesmar has produced 257,000 tons of food through GreenPlus and marketed 285,000 tons of fruit through IFC, with 91% of fruit exports destined for Europe and the remainder to the United States.

- Material Manufacturing: With 50,000 tons of paper and 4,846 tons of plastic annually, Invesmar demonstrates its ability to manage resources sustainably and efficiently.

- Logistics and Crop Health: With 69,030 TEUs mobilized and 390,520 hectares treated for phytosanitary control, Invesmar reflects its quality and operability.

Invesmar stands out globally for its strategic focus on sustainability, manifested through transparent practices and exemplary corporate governance management.

Committed to generating a positive and lasting impact, the business group not only maintains high standards of ethics but also leads significant initiatives for the environment and social welfare.