OSCE Chair-in-Office and the Representative on Freedom of the Media urge renewed commitment towards media freedom on World Press Freedom Day

VIENNA, May 3 2024 – On World Press Freedom Day, the Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE, and the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, emphasize the pivotal role of independent journalism in addressing global challenges and crises. This year's theme for World Press Freedom Day, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis,” reflects the need to strengthen the media’s role in addressing the environmental crisis and its consequences.

A free media is a cornerstone of democracy and an essential part of the OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security. As a key agent in shaping public discourse, media enables citizens to participate in public debate and make informed decisions, while also holding leaders accountable, including for climate-related policies.

"Strengthening public resilience and our democracies through countering disinformation and fostering a free media landscape is a paramount commitment of the Maltese Chairpersonship," affirmed Minister Ian Borg, Chair-in-Office of the OSCE. "Our priorities include media and information literacy and ensuring the safety of journalists, especially women journalists, to be able to carry out their essential role."

“Amidst the mounting challenges confronting our planet, the necessity for strong, independent, pluralistic and dependable media becomes more evident than ever. The media assumes a pivotal role, serving as a beacon of truth and accountability. It provides us with the critical insights needed to navigate the complexities of our changing world, empowering individuals to take meaningful action in safeguarding our collective future,” stated the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro.

Media freedom is crucial to enhancing our security against the overlapping crises that we are currently facing. This is true across the whole range of challenges that impact the OSCE region, not least the environmental crisis and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. It is imperative to ensure that journalists and media outlets possess both the capacity and protection necessary to accurately cover and report on these issues. Such support plays a pivotal role in fostering a deeper public understanding of their consequences, driving governmental policies towards effective mitigation, and ultimately strengthening the resilience of our societies.

As Chair of the OSCE, Malta fully supports the mandate of the OSCE’s Representative on Freedom of the Media in strengthening independent journalism and free media. Minister Borg and Representative Ribeiro emphasised that this has to be a joint effort, recognising that “ensuring a free media requires the active co-operation of all participating States in upholding their international and OSCE commitments, including those that protect media freedom.”