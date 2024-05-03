M2MMA Welcomes Grand Master Woody as Honorary Chairman

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real American Capital Corp (RLAB), trading as M2MMA, a leader in mixed martial arts, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Grand Master Chinawut Sirisompan, better known as Grand Master Woody, as the Honorary Chairman of the Advisory Board. With decades of experience in Muay Thai Boran and a respected history of promoting Thai martial arts globally, Grand Master Woody brings invaluable expertise and vision to M2MMA.

Grand Master Woody's impact on the martial arts world is not just vast but also deeply humble and dedicated. His early training under revered Thai masters laid the groundwork for a career that would see him play a pivotal role in introducing Muay Thai to Europe and the Arab Nations. His path from student to master has been influential and inspiring, a testament to his unwavering dedication. Grand Master Woody has held pivotal leadership positions in numerous martial arts organisations, significantly contributing to the establishment of the World Muay Boran Federation and the World Muay Thai Organization. His commitment to these roles reflects his lifelong mission to preserve and advance the art of Muay Thai.

His passion for spreading Muay Thai worldwide has established him as a revered and beloved figure in the martial arts world. Through his global teaching and travels, Grand Master Woody has significantly contributed to the international popularity of Muay Thai beyond its Thai origins. His dedication has fostered the sport's growth worldwide and inspired many to take up Muay Thai training.

Grand Master Woody was born in Thailand and began training in Muay Thai at a young age. Since the 1970s, he has travelled worldwide to teach Muay Thai and share his knowledge with students of all levels, from beginners to advanced practitioners. His teachings have focused on the techniques of Muay Thai and its cultural significance and philosophy.

In 1995, Grand Master Woody, along with several Senior Grand Masters in Bangkok, established the International Amateur Muay Thai Federation (I.A.M.T.F.), a milestone in his career. He served as the International Coordinator, underscoring his leadership and influence. The group then hosted the inaugural amateur Muay Thai World Championships the following year, along with the yearly Wai Kru Ceremony honouring the legendary Muay Thai Boran hero Nai Khanom Tom, celebrated as a national holiday in Thailand.

After the inaugural event's success, Grand Master Woody has since continued to host these competitions annually up to the present day.

Grand Master Woody currently serves as the president of the World Muay Thai Organization (WMO) and the World Muay Boran Federation (WMBF), in addition to being the Chairman of the Kru Muaythai Association (KMA), on the board of the Union Boxing Federation and the founder of Luktupfah Muay Thai Academy in Bangkok.

Furthermore, Grand Master Woody hosts the prestigious annual International and Thai Martial Arts Games in Thailand (https://itmagames.com/), an event often hailed as the “Olympics of Martial Arts’’. This grand eight-day spectacle brings together thousands of athletes worldwide, celebrating the rich traditions and dynamic martial arts competitions. It's a major highlight in the international martial arts calendar, showcasing a thrilling display of talent and skill with a vibrant audience in attendance.

"I am deeply honoured to join the M2MMA Advisory Board. As combat sports and martial arts realms evolve with the modern era, I am eager to blend my extensive experience and deep-rooted traditional values. This role offers a unique opportunity to bridge martial arts' historical and contemporary worlds.

I look forward to guiding the sport into a new age alongside my daughter, Jade Marrisa, who now leads M2MMA Asia. Together, we aim to cultivate a vibrant future that respects the past while embracing innovation." - Grand Master Woody.

M2MMA Chairman and CEO Jeff Robinson added: "We are profoundly honoured and truly blessed at M2MMA to have Grand Master Woody, a towering icon, waving our flag. His joining not only brings unparalleled depth to our advisory board but also fortifies our collaboration with prestigious events like the ITMA Games and the WMO. With Grand Master Woody's guidance, M2MMA is set to deepen its engagement in these international arenas, enriching our community and enhancing our global footprint in martial arts."

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK: RLAB) DBA M2MMA:

M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organisation revolutionising the landscape of combat sports. We aim to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts to new heights of competition, professionalism, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, hard work, and personal growth.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the " RLAB " ticker.

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: RLAB)

Jeff Robinson

Chairman and CEO

Jeff@m2bio.co

www.m2mma.com

+27 72 333 2148



Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realise improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements.