IndieX Film Fest 2024 Annual Awards gathers filmmakers from 15 countries at Regal LA Live, May 11th
This year, the LA-based international film festival IndieX presents 75 films and holds a Q&A with filmmakers coming from Kazakhstan, Israel, UK and Netherlands.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 31 premieres, 16 special guest films, and a conversation with Emmy Award winner Carey Jones, from "The Walking Dead", along with filmmakers from Kazakhstan, Israel, UK and Netherlands, are some of the highlights of this year's annual event.
Playing films from all genres distributed by 11 screening blocks, in 3 auditoriums, IndieX gathers this May 11th at Regal LA Live, downtown Los Angeles, filmmakers from 15 countries, including some traditionally underrepresented in the global film industry.
The lineup also features projects from all film schools of Los Angeles.
Among the guests, there are confirmed several film executives and some surprise Hollywood stars joining the cocktail party and red carpet photo call.
The event starts at 11am with non stop film screenings until the awards show, set for 7pm.
6 years old IndieX Film Fest is known for giving room for transgressive, eccentric or forbidden, balancing traditional narratives with high standard projects, linear or nonlinear, that simply "don't fit".
