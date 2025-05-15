IndieX Film Fest Unveils 2025 Annual Awards Program – 69 Films, 13 Countries, and an All-Star Indie Lineup

Steven Ogg in the short film "O.C.D.," screening June 7 at Regal LA Live as part of the IndieX Film Fest 2025 Annual Awards lineup

Bill Nighy, Steven Ogg, and Joe Mantegna star in films featured at IndieX Film Fest’s return to Regal LA Live on June 7, 2025, celebrating indie short films.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndieX Film Fest is thrilled to announce the program for the 2025 Annual Awards, returning to the iconic Regal LA Live in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7, 2025. This year’s event promises a vibrant day-long celebration of independent cinema, showcasing groundbreaking storytelling and artistic achievement from around the world.See the Best in Independent Cinema—Before Anyone ElseWith an impressive selection of 69 short films from 13 countries, including 38 world, U.S., and Los Angeles premieres, IndieX Film Fest offers audiences an exclusive opportunity to experience bold, original films before they are available anywhere else. These titles will be featured across 11 dynamic screening blocks, each curated to highlight unique voices and compelling narratives.Films Featuring Acclaimed TalentThis year’s lineup includes standout performances by some of the industry’s most celebrated actors, such as Academy Award nominee Bill Nighy , BAFTA nominee Steven Ogg, and Primetime Emmy nominees Brendan Scannell and Joe Mantegna. Film lovers will be treated to a showcase of exceptional talent across diverse genres.Q&A Panel, Red Carpet & Cocktail ReceptionAttendees will have the unique chance to engage directly with filmmakers during an intimate Q&A session, offering insights into the creative process behind the films. The event also features a red carpet experience and a cocktail reception, perfect for networking and mingling with fellow artists and industry insiders from around the globe.Event Details:Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PMLocation: Regal LA Live, Los Angeles, CAExclusive Media Coverage by Ruby Lovell2024 U.S. National Finalist for Broadcast Journalist and Anchor/Host Ruby Lovell will be covering the IndieX Film Fest 2025 Annual Awards for her multi-award-winning weekly entertainment show, Right on LA. A full episode dedicated to the event will air following the festival, providing viewers with in-depth coverage and highlights.For media inquiries, interview requests, or more information, please contact us at info@indiexfest.comIndieX Film Fest is an international, IMDb-qualifying short film festival based in Los Angeles, dedicated to showcasing bold, original voices in independent cinema. With monthly competitions and a highly curated annual event, IndieX celebrates storytelling that challenges convention—whether transgressive, eccentric, or simply outside the norm. IndieX Film Fest is also a proud member of the Film Festival Alliance.

