Express Hardware Direct's Online Store Now Features About 500 Emtek Door Hardware Products

LANGLEY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Hardware Direct, a leading provider of high-quality door hardware, is excited to announce that its online store now features about 500 Emtek door hardware products. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Express Hardware Direct is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and quality name-brand products at factory direct pricing.

The company’s Emtek door hardware collection includes a wide range of products, such as doorknobs, levers, deadbolts, and more. Customers can choose from various finishes, styles, and designs to suit their specific needs and preferences. The Emtek brand is known for its superior craftsmanship, durability, and attention to detail, making it a popular choice among homeowners, builders, and interior designers.

"We are thrilled to expand our online store with Emtek door hardware products," said Mr. Alan, spokesperson for Express Hardware Direct. "Our customers have been asking for more options, and we listened. By partnering with Emtek, we can provide our customers with an even greater selection of high-quality door hardware at competitive prices."

Express Hardware Direct is dedicated to customer satisfaction and offers favorable returns and exchange policies. Customers can return or exchange products within 30 days under specific conditions, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience. Additionally, the company provides free shipping on orders over $400, making it even more convenient for customers to purchase their desired door hardware products.

Customers have praised Express Hardware Direct for its exceptional service and quality products. Cate B., a satisfied customer, shared, "Thank you all so much and we could not be happier with the Emtek knobs we purchased." Another customer, Navi P., expressed appreciation for the company's customer service, stating, "I am writing to confirm the order was received. Thank you for the great customer service!"

Express Hardware Direct serves customers throughout the United States, providing them with a seamless online shopping experience. The company's knowledgeable staff is always ready to assist customers in finding the perfect door hardware solutions for their homes or businesses.

The company also offers a variety of customer service options, including a toll-free phone number and email.

For more information about Express Hardware Direct and to explore the expanded collection of door hardware, visit the company’s website or call +1 800-458-1516.

About Express Hardware Direct

Express Hardware Direct is a premier supplier of door hardware, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Located in Langley, Oklahoma, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality name brand products at factory direct pricing, and a comprehensive understanding of the hardware business.

