atkrypto.io Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP joins SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem

LEWES, DELAWARE, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- atkrypto.io, the Enterprise Blockchain Platform leader, announced today that it has signed an SAP® PartnerEdge® program agreement. The program provides access to resources, services and benefits that will help atkrypto.io build and maintain a successful partnership with SAP.

By partnering with the SAP PartnerEdge Program, atkrypto.io intends to help SAP Customers with enabling their Web3 and Blockchain visions to come to life.

atkrypto is an Enterprise Private Blockchain Platform taking blockchain to the data, rather than data to the Blockchain. Using atkrypto, Enterprises can open new business opportunities within Web3 and Blockchain, build trustable AI Infrastructure for automated Operations, and enhance Operational security and resilience. Easy to deploy on any Infrastructure, it runs on Mobile and IoT Devices, Edge resources, and Private/Public cloud. Its Decentralized Platform provides Resilience-by-Design, its Encryption technology delivers E2E Data Security, its Ledger technology ensures Data trustability, its Private Blockchains guarantee Data ownership and sovereignty, and its SDK enables plugin development for Enterprise Custom Applications, Business, and Network Apps.

atkrypto deploys on the SAP BTP Kyma Service enabling native integrations to SAP Products including S/4HANA and can be deployed on Containers, and uniquely has a light version which can be deployed on Edge/IoT/Mobile devices enabling Blockchain from the Edge to the DataCenter, this is one of the things which makes atkrypto.io unique.

atkrypto.io Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP key features:

. atkrypto.io enables SAP Customers to run their own Blockchains on the SAP BTP Kyma Runtime Service

. atkrypto.io Blockchains on SAP BTP Kyma Runtime integrate natively to SAP Products

. atkrypto.io Mobile Blockchain Server for Edge & IoT & Mobile data scenarios

. atkrypto.io Enterprise Wallets

. atkrypto.io SDK for Blockchain application development

. atkrypto.io Web3 Blockchain mobile app framework

. atkrypto.io Integration to any datasource

. atkrypto.io any Blockchains, BaaS, Public, Private, Semi-Private, Consortium, Hybrid

. atkrypto.io Asset Tokenization

. atkrypto.io Multi-Party Collaboration and Asset Sharing

atkrypto.io enables all Layers of Blockchain Architecture

. atkrypto is the DePIN Decentralised Physical Infrastructure for Business from Edge to Insights

. atkrypto built their own proprietary Blockchain Network Software which can run anywhere, Edge/IoT/Mobile to the DataCenter

. atkrypto DePIN can be used for any kind of Blockchain, Public atkrypto Blockchain, Private atkrypto Blockchains BaaS

. Anybody/Enterprises can run atkrypto Privately on anything from Phones, PC’s, to Data Center Servers

. Developers can build Apps on atkrypto, Mobile Blockchain SDK

. atkrypto can Bridge to other Blockchains

. atkrypto has an Enterprise Wallet

. atkrypto can Tokenize anything, any time, any place, any where because it can even run on a Mobile Phone

and all of this makes the atkrypto.io Web3 and Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP.

If Web3 and Blockchain are part of your vision or being discussed get in touch, we'd love to talk.

atkrypto.io is the Web3 and Blockchain Platform for Business which enables Corporate Web3 and Blockchain visions to come to life. The platform can run anywhere from the Edge to the DataCenter and as a Service or on AnyPremise. Your Data Your Blockchain, from the Edge to Insights.