Minister Angie Motshekga and MEC Viola Motsumi hand over Goakganya Primary School in Phasha-Maloka village, 3 May

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga and North West Education MEC Ms Viola Motsumi will tomorrow, Friday 03 May offcially handover Goakganya Primary School in Phasha-Maloka Village, North West Province.

Build at a cost of over R 38 Million, the state-of-the-art school locateded in the Bojanala District features multipurpose classrooms, Grade R classrooms as well as other critical age appropriate facilities.

Minister Motshekga will deliver the keynote address at the handover ceremony of the new school and its facilities, which will benefit the school community of Klipgat and surrounding communities. The education sector’s infrastructure delivery programme is continuing to bring meaningful change to the school communities across the country.

Members of the media are invited to attend the handover as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Friday 03 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Goakganya Primary School, Phasha-Maloka Village, Klipgat, North West Province.

