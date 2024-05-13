Manual Handling Training AI Video App Shortlisted for IIRSM 'Technological Safety Innovation Project of the Year'

REIGATE, SURREY, ENGLAND, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Focus International Ltd is proud to announce that its innovative manual handling training AI video app has been shortlisted for the "Technological Safety Innovation Project of the Year" at the IIRSM 'Risk Excellence Awards'. This advanced AI tool is set to transform manual handling training by making it easier for trainees to apply their theoretical knowledge into skilled behaviour in the workplace.

Addressing the Urgent Need for Effective Manual Handling Training:

"Manual handling remains one of the most common causes of injury and ill health in the workplace, and there is an urgent need to find ways to improve the effectiveness of manual handling training," states Ian Pemberton, Chartered Ergonomist and Managing Director of Human Focus. “Research indicates that a significant barrier to reducing these injuries is the lack of practical application in manual handling training. Traditional training often relies heavily on theory, or fails to ensure that theoretical knowledge is effectively transferred into practice within the workplace. Our AI video app directly addresses this gap by providing structured ergonomic feedback that trainees can apply in real-time, fundamentally changing the way manual handling training is conducted,” Ian Pemberton adds.

Enhanced Manual Handling Training Approach:

The AI-driven app can be used by trainees and their colleagues to capture video clips of themselves performing manual handling tasks via a mobile app that integrates with the Human Focus online learning system. This system uses sophisticated computer vision technology to provide structured ergonomic feedback on their lifting postures. Instructional graphics, including a three-dimensional biomechanical skeleton, overlay the video clips to offer detailed feedback highlighting both effective and poor postures.

AI Powered Manual Handling App Helps Employers Implement Learning Science:

"This innovative technology allows employers to provide structured ergonomic feedback to their employees, crucial for translating theoretical training into skilled behaviour effectively," Ian Pemberton adds.

Automated Training Reinforcement Programmes for Skills Development:

This AI tool not only simplifies the feedback process but also enables the setup of ongoing manual handling training reinforcement programmes. Trainees and their managers receive automated alerts when it’s time for the next video feedback session, ensuring continuous improvement and adherence to best practices. The system automatically monitors training progress, making it easier for employers to track and support the development of safe manual handling practices among their workforce.

About the IIRSM 'Risk Excellence Awards':

The International Institute of Risk and Safety Management 'Risk Excellence Awards' recognise outstanding achievements in the field of risk management, celebrating innovations that significantly enhance workplace safety and health practices.

Event Details:

The award ceremony, scheduled for May 23, 2024, at Church House, London, will showcase leading safety innovations of the year, including Human Focus’s significant advancements in manual handling training.

About Human Focus International Ltd:

Human Focus International Ltd is a leader in safety training solutions, dedicated to developing innovative technologies that improve workplace safety and efficiency. Our commitment to transforming traditional training methods through cutting-edge research and user-friendly technology makes safety training more effective and applicable in daily work environments.

