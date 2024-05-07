Human Focus International's Ground-breaking Research Shortlisted for Prestigious IIRSM Award

Human Focus International's Research, "Transforming Learning From Accident Investigations with Cognitive Insights," Shortlisted for Prestigious IIRSM Award

REIGATE, SURREY, ENGLAND, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Focus International Ltd is excited to announce that its pioneering research paper, "Crystallising Cognitive Diamonds in a Sugar Factory: How Cognitive Task Analysis (CTA) Enhances Learning from Serious Accidents," has been shortlisted for the "Most Impactful Risk Research Project" at the esteemed IIRSM 'Risk Excellence Awards'. The ceremony will take place on May 23, 2024, at Church House, London.

Developed by Ian Pemberton, a Chartered Ergonomist, and Dominic Mooney, Head of Health and Safety at British Sugar, this research introduces an innovative integration of cognitive task analysis with traditional accident investigation techniques. Ian Pemberton explains, "This research is transforming learning from accident investigations with cognitive insights, enhancing our ability to prevent serious industrial accidents."

Project Impact and Recognition:

Ian Pemberton will be presenting the research findings at two prestigious international conferences: the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors (CIEHF) Conference from April 22-24, 2024, in Kenilworth, UK, and the 17th International Conference on Naturalistic Decision Making from July 1-5, 2024, at Auckland University of Technology, Auckland, New Zealand. Additionally, the research will be published in a special 2024 issue of the Journal of Cognitive Engineering and Decision Making.

About the IIRSM 'Risk Excellence Awards':

The IIRSM 'Risk Excellence Awards' are a hallmark of innovation and excellence in the field of risk management, recognizing individuals, teams, and organizations that lead with exceptional risk management practices. Being shortlisted for this prestigious award emphasizes the crucial role of innovative research in advancing industrial safety protocols.

About Human Focus International Ltd:

Human Focus International Ltd is at the forefront of developing advanced safety solutions and training programs. Collaborating with industry leaders like British Sugar, Human Focus is revolutionizing risk management and safety enhancement across various sectors.

Event Details:

Stakeholders and the press are to join us at the awards ceremony to explore the insights and implications of this significant research. More details about the project can be found on our website.

Research Paper Details:

A free copy of the research paper is available on request, contact info@humanfocus.co.uk.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact info@humanfocus.co.uk.