Soy Drinks And Soy Food Market is projected to surpass US$83.979 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.68%

The soy drinks and soy food market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% from US$60.996 billion in 2022 to US$83.979 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the soy drinks and soy food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$83.979 billion by 2029.
Soy drinks are a type of beverage that originated from crushed or grinded soybeans which in turn look like thick milk as an end product. The primary materials used in soy drinks are soybeans (cereals), water, and a small number of additives. Soy milk is the main food product in the East Asian food diet regime for vegans and vegetarian people. The soy drinks is available in two versions with sugar and without sugar content drink.
Soy protein consumption has the potential for healthy benefits where the protein helps to reduce cholesterol and consists of omega 3 fatty acids in a few soy drinks which exhibit cardiovascular benefits. Food made up of soybeans is categorized into two segments unfermented foods and fermented foods, unfermented foods consist of soy milk, soy nuts, and fermented food consists of soya sauce. The moderate amount of consumption of soya bean products is associated with the reduction of hormonal imbalance in women and also reduces the chances of cancer.
Growing demand for plant-based diet regimes is the primary driving force behind the soy drinks and soy food market growth. The increased frequency of plant-based lifestyles like vegan and semi-vegan drives the soy market. Consumers are hunting for alternative diet regimes from animal-based to plant-based where soy fulfils the demand. The soy is enriched in protein which provides a certain protein and nutritional value similar to animal-based products as soy is an alternative food that is gaining popularity these days due to its nature and properties.
The soy drinks and soy food is a plant-based cereals called soybean which offer nutrients and proteins similar to animal-based products. The soy is enriched to have a protein necessary for an individual which enhances overall health.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the soy drinks and soy food market growth.
• For instance, in October 2023 Nestle launched a plant-based product that consists of plant-based ingredients with rich creaminess in milk, this product enhances an option for balanced food option. The product is well suited for people who don't tolerate lactose and for semi- vegan category as the product offers the best taste and Nestle is again providing nutritional enriched products into the market.
The soy drinks and soy food market, based on product type is segmented into five categories namely soy milk, soy cheeses, tofu, tempeh, and others. Soy milk is expected to account for the major share of the soy drinks and soy food market. The soy drinks consist of lactose-neutral content which is an alternative for dairy milk or animal-based products, which is a foundation of raw components for making smoothies.
The soy drinks and soy food market, based on distribution channel is segmented into two categories namely online retail and offline retail. Offline retail is expected to account for the major share of the soy drinks and soy food market. The Offline purchase is convenient for customers because the consumers can inspect the products and ingredients on their own and is available when it is urgent.
Based on geography, the soy drinks, and soy food market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like The United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for soy drinks and soy food in various industries, including food and beverages, manufacturing, and retail. The demand is being driven by these countries due to the growing demand towards plant-based products and increased awareness towards health and benefits as the soy product offers various dietary proteins and nutrition which is the best alternative solution for animal-based products.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the soy drinks and soy food market, that have been covered are Invigorate Foods Pvt. Ltd, House Foods, Danone, Alpro, Eden Foods, American Soy Products Inc., Vitasoy International Holding Limited, Nature’s Soy, Tetra Pak.
The market analytics report segments the soy drinks and soy food market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Soy Milk
o Soy Cheese
o Tofu
o Tempeh
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online Retail
o Offline Retail
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Invigorate Foods Pvt. Ltd
• House Foods
• Danone
• Alpro
• Eden Foods
• American Soy Products Inc.
• Vitasoy International Holding Limited
• Nature’s Soy
• Tetra Pak
