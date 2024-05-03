Chatham’s Top-Rated Plumber, Plumb Tech Bags Their Four Consecutive ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a plumber is a tough task for a common individual. But for people who are enthusiastic about water management and puzzles. It will always be fascinating as managing the water flow in a construction is like playing puzzles with it. Only a few passionate people can do it with pride and responsibility. In this limited number, only a handful of people manage to remain excellent in the service like Plumb Tech, a renowned plumbing firm which has won the ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award straight out for four continuous years.
“It is not the hard work, it is our passion for the service that has helped us achieve this feat. Only doing what you love and loving what you do will help us grow in any industry. We are please to receive this ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award for one more time. It could not be possible without the support of the people. We are forever grateful for it and will work with the same love to lift the award once again!,” said the firm upon the award announcement.
Passion Of Plumb Tech!
Plumb Tech owned and led by Passionate Wes Reimneitz is proud of their service to the Chatham-Kent area for over two decades. Having a team that is punctual at arrival and fixing the issue makes the firm stand out of the crowd. They are equipped with the advanced tools in the field, to fix issues of any degree in no time. All these at an affordable rate with extreme transparency in the process as they always think in the customers point of view. These experts are friendly and knowledgeable. Hence it is easy for a common individual to sit, discuss and decide on what should be the best for their particular needs. The firm always aims at offering the dependable plumbing solutions that outshine the competition with their cutting-edge technology. THey also provide exciting warranty plans to their products and services. Please check their website to know more about the context.
Residential and commercial service, water lines, sewer (camera) inspections, toilets, water heaters, kitchens and bathroom plumbing, sump pump, drain cleaning, drain and water line replacement, preventative maintenance, excavation for broken drain pipes, leak and new piping & sink and vanity repairs are some of the important services offered by Plumb Tech. They are available 24/7 for people with emergency needs.
Wes Reimneitz
Plumb Tech
+1 519-354-5979
service@plumbtech.ca