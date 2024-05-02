Banks strengthen information security systems

VIETNAM, May 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Banks have implemented many new technology solutions to ensure information security in the context that digital transformation in the banking industry has been promoted strongly.

Phan Việt Linh, director of CDNetworks Vietnam, said the speed of digital transformation in the finance and banking sector in Việt Nam is growing quickly and strongly. At the same time, banks often face attacks from high-tech criminals to steal customer data to conduct property appropriation fraud. Therefore, banks must strengthen defence measures to ensure safety and security in their systems.

Nguyễn Văn Minh, deputy general director of KienlongBank, said KienlongBank has always focused and invested in information security. As a pioneer bank in digital transformation, KienlongBank has deployed technology solutions and modern application systems to handle huge amounts of customer information and transactions. Investment in technology and security systems is a top priority for KienlongBank.

To strengthen solutions ensuring information security and safety, Minh said KienlongBank has proactively strengthened network security systems and built strict information security processes. In the first three months of 2024, KienlongBank has coordinated with experienced partners in the field of security and cybersecurity, such as Viettel Cyber Security, VNPT Information Technology Company, FPT Telecommunications Joint Stock Company, Ernst & Young Vietnam Co., Ltd., and SafeGate Smart Network Security Joint Stock Company, organise system penetration testing to proactively ensure information security.

According to Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), as fraud in the banking and finance sector is on the rise, OCB also continuously implements internal and systematic evaluation and review methods to detect and absolutely prevent customer information being stolen.

Trần Quang Hưng, deputy director of the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Information Security Department said information security in the banking system plays an important role. With a large amount of bank and customer data, the security of customer information in particular and banking data in general is mandatory for all credit institutions. Therefore, banks need to be equipped with modern technology and constantly strengthen their capacity as well as invest in security.

The State Bank of Vietnam has also issued many regulations to request credit institutions to implement measures to ensure security and safety in operations, including Directive 02/CT-NHNN on promoting digital transformation and ensuring information security and safety in banking activities. — VNS