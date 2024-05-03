ThreeBestRatedⓇ Awardee Veda rehabilitation & Wellness Adds 21 More Centres To Become The Largest Mental Health Player
EINPresswire.com/ -- India is a vast country. Dreaming of spreading the wings across the country requires so much confidence and planning. As a service, it must cross many hurdles to become one that has centres across the country. The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winner, “ Veda rehabilitation & Wellness Pvt Ltd is planning to expand their territory with 21 more new luxury rehab centre to become the largest mental player of the country” said its Founder and C.E.O. Mr Manun Thakur. Upon winning the award, the firm has shared a short note about its performance in 2023,
Recap of Veda In 2023
>> In 2023, Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness made significant strides in promoting mental well-being and expanding its reach through various initiatives and partnerships. Here's a recap of the key highlights from the year:
Launch of “Lets Get Happi” Mobile Application: Veda introduced “Lets Get Happi”, the world's first mobile application for psychological therapy, providing real-time support to users without wait time or prior scheduling. Chat, call, or video call with a psychologist Anytime, Anonymously at Affordable prices is available. This innovative platform offers a wide range of features, including assessment tests, therapeutic journaling, guided meditations, informative videos, mood check-ins, and therapy sessions.
>> Media Launch Event with Bollywood actor Mr. Suniel Shetty: Lets Get Happi was officially unveiled at a grand media launch event held at J.W. Marriott Hotel, attended by Bollywood actor Mr. Suniel Shetty, who endorsed the app. His support added credibility and visibility to Veda's efforts in promoting mental health.
>> Launch of Transformative Retreat Program: Veda introduced a four-day wellness program, offering yoga, meditation & mindfulness, art therapy, sound therapy, sessions and workshops led by experts and mental health professionals, and accommodation (private suite) with healthy balanced meals as recommended by the Nutritionist. This transformative retreat aimed to provide participants with tools and practices to enhance their overall well-being. Considered the best rehab in India, Veda continues to innovate.
>> Mental Health Workshops: Veda conducted free workshops for the National Security Guards (NSG) to improve their mental well-being, offering free therapy sessions to jawans. Additionally, a mental health well-being session was organized for employees of GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited), further extending Veda's impact in promoting mental wellness.
>> Partnership with NGOs: Veda collaborated with NGOs such as Ashhwika Foundation to support positive emotional well-being for children and women in need of care and protection. This partnership aimed to provide holistic support and resources to vulnerable populations, aligning with Veda's mission of fostering mental wellness for all.
>> College Events for Mental Well-being Awareness: Veda organized college events across the country, hosting mental well-being seminars and interactive "chat, chill, change" booths. The booths featured fun mental health-themed games and activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting coping strategies among students.
>> Investors: Veda secured investments from notable figures such as Bollywood Actor, Suniel Shetty, the M.D. of Boston Consulting Group, Doctors, Surgeons, Private Equity goliaths indicating growing recognition and support for its mission to promote mental wellness.
Overall, 2023 was a pivotal year for Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Private Limited, marked by significant achievements, partnerships, and investments, further solidifying its position as a leader in the field of mental health and well-being.
Recent Initiatives & Future Plans
Veda currently operates 3 luxury rehabs in India and launched their mental health app called “Lets Get Happi” last year. On the centres front the company is very aggressive with plans to open 21 more centres across the Indian subcontinent in the coming years.
Their app is another venture which has taken off well for the company, with an estimated 50,000 plus users already in just a few months of its launch. The app offers anonymity, anytime therapy (therapists being available 24 hours).
Address: Veda, Thai Villa 10, Near Picca Dilly 2, Royal Palms, Aarey Colony, Mumbai, MH 400065
Veda rehabilitation & Wellness is an expert in handling treatments for clinical disorders, depression, anxiety, stress, personality disorder, de-addiction treatment for alcohol abuse, substance (drug) abuse and medicines, bipolar disorder, personal help, family therapy, group therapy, online therapy, art therapy, music therapy, sound healing, reiki, dance movement therapy & prescribed drugs.
Manun Thakur
