CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Alpharetta, GA
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I decided to partner with CodaPet to offer in home euthanasia services because it allows me to offer a more personal, peaceful way for families to say goodbye and ease animal suffering,”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach in Atlanta. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Beth Nunn joins Dr. Amber Williams and Dr. Lauren Keyser to service Atlanta and surrounding cities.
— Dr Beth Nunn
““It is my wish that every family in Atlanta and surrounding cities become aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift..”
Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"I decided to partner with CodaPet to offer in home euthanasia services because it allows me to offer a more personal, peaceful way for families to say goodbye and ease animal suffering," says Dr Beth Nunn. Dr Nunn grew up in a small town in northern Michigan, went to college at Michigan State University and received her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University. She moved to Georgia looking for more sunshine after graduating from vet school. Dr. Nunn became a veterinarian because she loves science. But even more importantly she wants to help better connect animals with their pet parents.
Dr. Nunn services Alpharetta, Milton, Roswell, Woodstock, Canton, Ballground, and Cumming
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Alpharetta. Aftercare and cremation price varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 50 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
