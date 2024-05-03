Christian Chart-topper Eddy Mann Releases First Single from Forthcoming Album

“The Humble Cottage by the Sea” is taken from his forthcoming June 7th album release, “Turn Up the Divine.”

Be encouraged by the fact that God more often appears in little huts rather than rich homes. Jesus is wandering around your room right now, and is waiting to be gracious to you.”
— Eddy Mann

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddy Mann, the acclaimed Christian music artist known for his unique blend of cultural and spiritual influences, is set to release his latest single “The Humble Cottage by the Sea” on May 1st, 2024. The single is the first from his highly anticipated album “Turn Up the Divine,” which is scheduled for release on June 7, 2024, with pre-sales starting on May 1st.

With a career spanning over 20 albums, Mann’s music has touched the hearts of audiences all over the world. His hit single, “The Consequence,” was a Top 10 Christian Music Weekly radio hit. His last two singles, “Hope of the World” and “Hallelujah” (both from his album “Chapel Songs”), have hit #1 on the UK iTunes Christian chart, while the album has received more than 150K Spotify streams.

“The Humble Cottage by the Sea” is described by Mann as “An uptempo folk-pop rendering that takes a peek into Peter’s house, a shelter that was no doubt a rather poor fisherman’s hut of sorts, but the Lord of Glory entered it no less, and worked a miracle. No matter your status in this world, be encouraged by the fact that God more often appears in little huts rather than rich homes. Jesus is wandering around your room right now, and is waiting to be gracious to you.”

Fans can pre-order “Turn Up the Divine” starting May 1st, 2024, and the album will be available on all major streaming platforms on June 7, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates from Eddy Mann and get ready to “turn up the divine” with his latest music release.

For more information about Eddy Mann and his music, please visit his website at https://www.eddymann.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

