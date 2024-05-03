Christian Chart-topper Eddy Mann Releases First Single from Forthcoming Album

“The Humble Cottage by the Sea” is taken from his forthcoming June 7th album release, “Turn Up the Divine.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddy Mann, the acclaimed Christian music artist known for his unique blend of cultural and spiritual influences, is set to release his latest single “The Humble Cottage by the Sea” on May 1st, 2024. The single is the first from his highly anticipated album “Turn Up the Divine,” which is scheduled for release on June 7, 2024, with pre-sales starting on May 1st.

With a career spanning over 20 albums, Mann’s music has touched the hearts of audiences all over the world. His hit single, “The Consequence,” was a Top 10 Christian Music Weekly radio hit. His last two singles, “Hope of the World” and “Hallelujah” (both from his album “Chapel Songs”), have hit #1 on the UK iTunes Christian chart, while the album has received more than 150K Spotify streams.

“The Humble Cottage by the Sea” is described by Mann as “An uptempo folk-pop rendering that takes a peek into Peter’s house, a shelter that was no doubt a rather poor fisherman’s hut of sorts, but the Lord of Glory entered it no less, and worked a miracle. No matter your status in this world, be encouraged by the fact that God more often appears in little huts rather than rich homes. Jesus is wandering around your room right now, and is waiting to be gracious to you.”

Fans can pre-order “Turn Up the Divine” starting May 1st, 2024, and the album will be available on all major streaming platforms on June 7, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates from Eddy Mann and get ready to “turn up the divine” with his latest music release.

For more information about Eddy Mann and his music, please visit his website at https://www.eddymann.com.