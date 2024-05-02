Three Science Fiction and Fantasy Authors Unite for an Appearance at Gem State Comic Con

Boise, ID – Gem State Comic Con is gearing up for an exciting, star-studded event. In addition to an impressive lineup of guests, three authors, J. L. Stowers, LJ Dix, and Jeremy Fabiano come together to attend the event and share their work with the Treasure Valley.

Science fiction author J. L. Stowers, who began publishing in 2017, is excited to showcase her ongoing space opera adventure, the Ardent Redux Saga. With her will be sci-fi author LJ Dix, an up-and-coming author known for her Diplomat’s Apprentice series, and Jeremy Fabiano, a science fiction and fantasy author best known for his LitRPG series, the Tempest Chronicles.

“I’m thrilled to be joining forces with LJ and Jeremy at Gem State Comic Con,” says J. L. Stowers. “It’s my second time attending, and it is truly an incredible opportunity to connect with readers and fellow authors who share our passion for speculative fiction.”

LJ Dix, anticipating a fun-filled weekend, adds, “I’m looking forward to a fantastic time at Gem State Comic Con, meeting fellow fans, and sharing in the excitement. It’s going to be a blast!”

Jeremy Fabiano, gearing up for his first Comic Con appearance, expresses his excitement, stating, “I’m really looking forward to my first Comic Con. It’s an honor to be part of such a vibrant community and share my stories with new and enthusiastic readers.”

The trio’s collective presence promises to bring a diverse array of stories and worlds to Gem State Comic Con attendees. From the expansive universe of the Ardent Redux Saga to the political intrigue of the Diplomat’s Apprentice series and the immersive adventures of the Tempest Chronicles, there’s something for every science fiction and fantasy fan to enjoy.

Attendees can look forward to meeting the authors and getting signed copies of their books during the event. With their combined expertise and enthusiasm, J. L. Stowers, LJ Dix, and Jeremy Fabiano are sure to make a lasting impression on fans of all ages.

To learn more about each author and their work, visit their websites.

LJ Dix: https://ljdix.com/

Jeremy Fabiano: https://jeremyfabianoauthor.com/

For more information about Gem State Comic Con, including ticket sales and event schedules, visit https://www.gemstatecomiccon.com/

About J. L. Stowers

L. Stowers is a local science fiction author who enjoys writing stories that take readers on journeys to far-away planets to explore ideas of the future through epic space adventures. When she’s not writing she focuses on her family and runs a local plant nursery and small publishing press.

About LJ Dix

LJ Dix is an emerging author of sci-fi adventures. When not writing, she can be found working in finance, studying global supply chains, spending time hiking and kayaking in beautiful Washington State, or working out and teaching Tae Kwon Do where she holds a fifth-degree black belt.

About Jeremy Fabiano

Jeremy Fabiano is an author who writes in several genres including LitRPG, fantasy, science fiction, and the Gaslamp/Steampunk genre. Jeremy works as an information security analyst by day and is a father and creator by night.

About Sixth Moon Publishing LLC

Sixth Moon Publishing is a small press focusing on science fiction and fantasy. We are dedicated to providing authors with options.

