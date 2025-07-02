Innovative Air Highlights the Importance of Using the Best Air Filters for Your Home HVAC System

Mount Vernon, NY – With wildfire seasons becoming more intense, as seen with the recent fires in Canada, the air quality indoors has never been more critical. Innovative Air, a trusted leader in heating, air quality, and air conditioning services, stresses the importance of choosing high-quality air filters to improve your indoor air quality and protect your HVAC system.

The air you breathe in your home can contain pollutants two to five times higher than outdoor levels, according to the EPA. Michael Carlo, owner of Innovative Air, notes, “Your HVAC system’s air filter is not just a component; it is your home’s first line of defense against harmful pollutants like dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander. Without a high-quality air filter, you’re sacrificing both air quality and the health of your HVAC system.”

Why High-Quality Air Filters Matter

The right air filter does more than protect your HVAC system from dust and debris. It also helps clean the air you breathe by trapping pollutants. Filters with a higher MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) rating can capture smaller particulates, including smoke particles from wildfires.

Innovative Air recommends these top-performing air filters for 2025:

Standard MERV 8 pleated filters are designed to capture particles as small as 3 microns, making them effective at trapping common household contaminants like dust, pollen, and mold spores. These filters are ideal for everyday air quality needs, providing a reliable balance between filtration and airflow efficiency, particularly in homes without significant allergens.

MERV 10/11 Pleated Filters

MERV 10/11 pleated filters step up in performance, capturing particles as small as 1 micron. They are great for filtering out pet dander, fine dust, and mold, making them a solid choice for families with mild allergies or sensitivities. By removing finer particulate matter, these filters contribute to a cleaner and healthier indoor environment while maintaining steady airflow.

MERV 13 or Higher Filters

MERV 13 or higher-rated filters are built to target ultra-fine particles as small as 0.3 microns, effectively capturing bacteria, tobacco smoke, and some viruses. These high-performance filters are perfect for households with severe allergies, asthma, or anyone seeking advanced air purification. They offer exceptional filtration while ensuring a safer, more breathable indoor atmosphere.

Wildfire Smoke and the Urgent Need for Quality Filters

Indoor air quality is at risk during wildfire seasons due to increased fine particle pollution (PM2.5). Effective filters like those rated MERV 13 or higher help reduce exposure to these harmful particles. Carlo emphasizes, “Fires may be out of your control, but the quality of the air you breathe at home isn’t. Protect your family and your HVAC system with a reliable air filter, especially during wildfire season.”

How Often Should You Change Your Filter?

Innovative Air advises changing your HVAC filter every three months under normal conditions, and more frequently during fire seasons or in households with pets or allergies. Regular filter replacements not only ensure cleaner indoor air but also maintain the efficiency and lifespan of your HVAC system.

Get Expert Help Today

To learn more about improving indoor air quality services, ac repair, or upgrading your air filter, contact Innovative Air at (914) 801-8002 or visit www.innovativeairsolutions.com.

About Innovative Air

For over 24 years, Innovative Air has been Westchester County’s trusted provider of heating, cooling, and air quality services. Known for superior products, clear communication, and unwavering attention to detail, the company continues to empower homeowners with solutions that are both efficient and tailored to their needs.

