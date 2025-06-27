Digitaleer SEO & Web Design Launches New SEO Consulting Service for Business Owners

Comprehensive audits, strategic planning, and actionable roadmaps empower companies to audit, improve, and expand their digital marketing efforts.

Phoenix, AZ – Digitaleer SEO & Web Design, a full-service Arizona-based digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of its new SEO Consulting service designed for business owners seeking to audit, improve, or expand their online presence. Unlike “one-size-fits-all” SEO packages, this consulting offering pairs each client with a dedicated strategist who:

Conducts in-depth technical and content audits

Develops a tailored SEO roadmap aligned with broader marketing objectives

Advises on Google algorithm updates and long-term link-building strategies

Defines clear KPIs and ROI-driven analytics frameworks

Recommends conversion-optimization and content-marketing tactics

Led by seasoned consultants with over a decade of industry experience, the service fills the gap between tactical SEO execution and big-picture digital strategy. Priced at $200 per hour, the new Digitaleer SEO Consulting service is ideal for businesses ready to move beyond basic optimizations and achieve measurable growth.

“Since partnering with Digitaleer, our organic traffic has grown by over 60% in just three months. Their SEO Consulting service gave us a clear roadmap—complete with technical fixes, content strategy, and link-building guidance—that not only boosted our search rankings but delivered measurable ROI. I couldn’t be more pleased with the results,” said Keith Schmidt, the founder of the premier shipping container solutions company in New York, Giant Lock Box.

With over 15 years of digital marketing and SEO professional experience, Digitaleer SEO & Web Design has earned an impressive reputation for its unique approach to SEO and digital marketing, which emphasizes a strong focus on delivering services and solutions tailored to a client’s specific business requirements and ROI.

Ensuring a quick response to client’s needs and a commitment to no compromise on the quality of work, Digitaleer SEO & Web Design serving Phoenix helps to boost a brand’s online presence by leveraging site audits, marketing data, customer profiles, and ever-evolving SEO techniques to take a site to the top of major search engines while increasing brand reputation at the same time. The Arizona search engine optimization experts are passionate about developing long-term organic SEO results with effective, customized strategies that align with a company’s marketing budget and business goals.

About Digitaleer SEO & Web Design

With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and SEO, Digitaleer has become renowned for its award-winning website design, development, site audits, search engine optimization (SEO), and PPC management services, which generate more leads, customers, and sales.

