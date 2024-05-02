Sixth Moon Publishing LLC Launches to Empower Authors in the Digital Era of Publishing

Shoshone, ID – Sixth Moon Publishing LLC, a dynamic new player in the publishing industry. With a focus on empowering authors in the digital landscape, Sixth Moon Publishing offers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at enhancing online visibility and amplifying author brands.

Founded in 2024 by author and marketing professional Jennifer Stowers, Sixth Moon Publishing LLC brings together a wealth of experience in both the literary and digital realms. Jennifer’s decade-long tenure in website development and SEO, coupled with mentorship under industry luminaries such as Lisa Parziale, the creator of Agency Fast Track, positions Sixth Moon Publishing as a trailblazer in author-centric digital branding.

“It’s always exciting to see my students go on to make their dreams a reality,” said Lisa Parziale, the marketing guru behind Agency Fast Track. “Jennifer really dove into the lessons in my agency program, and I look forward to seeing how she incorporates what she has learned with her new company.”

Sixth Moon Publishing offers an array of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of authors navigating the digital landscape. From web design and captivating logo creation to strategic press releases and author-specific SEO practices, Sixth Moon Publishing equips authors with the tools they need to shine online.

Building upon its foundational offerings, Sixth Moon Publishing has ambitious plans for expansion. In the coming months, the company will open its doors for submissions in the science fiction genre, with plans to embrace the fantastical realms of fantasy at a later date. This strategic move underscores Sixth Moon Publishing’s commitment to fostering creativity and amplifying voices across genres.

Stowers expressed her vision for the company: “There are a lot of companies out there who take advantage of authors. My goal is to empower authors to do the things they can do to improve their success while steering clear of these predatory practices. We’re passionate about empowering authors to thrive in the digital age. We want to not only publish exceptional works but cultivate strong author brands that resonate with audiences worldwide. We’re excited to embark on this journey and look forward to partnering with authors to bring their visions to life.”

As Sixth Moon Publishing launches, it invites authors to join in the journey of digital transformation and creative exploration. For media inquiries or further information, please contact Sixth Moon Publishing LLC at info@sixthmoonpublishing.com or visit their website at https://sixthmoonpublishing.com.

For more information about Agency Fast Track by Lisa Parziale visit https://www.agencyfasttrack.com/

About Sixth Moon Publishing LLC

Sixth Moon Publishing LLC is a small publishing company founded in 2024 by author and marketer Jennifer Stowers. The company specializes in assisting authors in developing their online platform and presence through services such as logo design, website design, and author-specific SEO practices.

