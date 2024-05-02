Lincoln County Farmers and Artisans Band Together to Preserve Local Farmers’ Market

Shoshone, ID – Small business owners and community members from Shoshone, Richfield, Dietrich, and neighboring areas have joined forces in a remarkable display of unity. Faced with the looming possibility of losing their beloved local farmers’ market, they’ve taken decisive action. Together, they’ve established the Lincoln County Farmers’ Market Association, a dedicated nonprofit committed to preserving this cherished tradition. This grassroots movement reflects the deep-rooted connection and resilience of Lincoln County’s agricultural and small business communities.

Recognizing the role the market plays in fostering community connections, supporting small-scale agriculture, and promoting sustainable living practices, farmers and artisans have joined forces to ensure its continuation. Their collective commitment underscores the resilience and dedication ingrained within Lincoln County’s agricultural and small business community.

In the coming weeks, the Lincoln County Farmers’ Market Association plans to unveil a series of initiatives aimed at revitalizing the market, including enhanced marketing efforts, expanded vendor opportunities, and community engagement initiatives. By fostering collaboration and innovation, they hope to ensure the market grows to be a thriving and integral part of Lincoln County life for generations to come.

“Our vision for the farmers’ market extends beyond commerce; we aim to transform it into a cornerstone community event,” says Jennifer Stowers, Vice President of the Lincoln County Farmers’ Market Association. “Our goal is to create a space where residents can unwind and connect after a long week. We plan to host a variety of family-friendly events during market hours to show our support to local farmers and artisans while helping to strengthen the bonds within our community.”

The Lincoln County Farmers’ Market Association is dedicated to ensuring accessibility for all members of the community, with initiatives specifically designed to provide assistance for low-income residents. By prioritizing inclusivity and affordability, the association aims to create a welcoming marketplace where all Lincoln County residents can participate and enjoy the benefits of fresh, locally sourced produce and artisanal goods.

Members of the Lincoln County Farmers’ Market Association extend their heartfelt gratitude to the community for its unwavering support and commitment to preserving the farmers’ market tradition. The market will kick off on May 10, 2024, with a Mother’s Day-themed event. Vendors can apply to be a part of the market by visiting their website at https://lincolncofarmersmarket.com/

The Lincoln County Farmers’ Market Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the local farmers’ market in Lincoln County, Idaho. Comprised of small business owners, community members, farmers, and artisans, the association is committed to fostering community connections, supporting small-scale agriculture, and promoting sustainable living practices. Through collaborative initiatives and innovative strategies, the association aims to ensure the continued growth and success of the farmers’ market as an integral part of Lincoln County life. For more information, please visit https://lincolncofarmersmarket.com/ or email lincolncofarmersmarketid@gmail.com.

