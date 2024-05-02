Submit Release
Governor Lamont Declares State of Emergency in Response to Motor Vehicle Collision That Caused Significant Structural Damage to Interstate 95 in Norwalk

Governor Ned Lamont

05/02/2024

Governor Lamont Declares State of Emergency in Response to Motor Vehicle Collision That Caused Significant Structural Damage to Interstate 95 in Norwalk

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has declared a state of emergency in response to the motor vehicle collision that occurred early this morning and caused significant structural damage to I-95 near Exit 15 in Norwalk, particularly to an overpass that expands the width of the highway.

“The fire from this morning’s accident caused significant structural damage to an overpass on I-95 in Norwalk and it is not safe for traffic to use the road at this time,” Governor Lamont said. “Structural engineers have determined that this overpass needs to be demolished and the road needs to be repaved. We are advising commuters to expect that this area of I-95 in Norwalk will remain closed at least through the weekend. This emergency declaration will help expedite some of the resources needed for us to respond to this situation. I strongly encourage everyone to avoid this area for at least the next few days while the highway remains closed and to stay alert for updates. We will continue to provide new information as it becomes available.”

**Download: Governor Lamont’s emergency declaration in response to structural damage on I-95 in Norwalk

