Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park seeks to commercialise research results

HCM CITY — HCM City's Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) is collaborating with many enterprises to commercialise technological research results of its Research and Development Centre.

Trịnh Xuân Thắng, deputy director of the Research and Development Centre, said the centre aims to incubate its business members and promote technological research.

Several research results of young scientists at the centre have been successfully transformed into practical products.

The centre was established in 2004, focusing on the technologies of nano, semiconductor, precision mechanics, automation, biotechnology, and functional foods.

There have been 17 national, ministerial, or city-level projects and over 100 grassroots-level projects, plus 13 patents.

Some 20 research results have been commercialised or had their technology transferred, including a flood monitoring system; Bio Urgo Spray, a wound dressing product; Mr. Five, a plant protection chemical; nano curcumin material; sunscreen pills; and Akay rice variety.

One of the most prominent research results is the Silicon Carbide Pressure Sensor System, introduced in 2019 and still in use in 20 locations in Thủ Đức City, to monitor urban flooding so that traffic users can optimise their routes accordingly.

All monitoring data are sent to the Smart Operation Centre of Thủ Đức City so that management units can understand the status of flooding and adopt corresponding administrative measures in a timely manner.

Another important research result is in the medical field. In 2013, nano curcumin material was successfully researched, followed by its commercialisation three years later.

This product, with 10 per cent of nano curcumin, has anti-inflammatory effects, detoxifies the liver and enhances its function, heals wounds, reduces damage to the stomach lining, reduces the side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and supports treatment for cancer patients.

Thắng said the centre also aims to transform itself into an international-standard research centre in accordance with a project of the municipal People’s Committee in December 2023.

To fulfill this, the centre has continuously formed partnerships with education institutes, businesses, and experts in researching high-tech products.

It wholeheartedly welcomes new research orders and piloting schemes for newly created technological products from academies and companies, particularly in the fields of microchips, integrated electronic circuits, and nanotechnology.

It has strong connections with Nguyễn Tất Thành University, HCM City University of Technology (Hutech), the Vietnam Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Natural Active Ingredients, Mediworld Co. Ltd, and NANO JA Manufacturing and Trading Co. Ltd. in researching and applying research results in real life.

These partnerships help to increase the success rate of transforming research results into useful products and services to serve the community. — VNS