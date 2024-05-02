10 Individuals to Receive 2024 Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, May 3 - Released on May 2, 2024

Today, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the 10 outstanding individuals who will become the next recipients of the province's highest honour, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. They will be invested with the Order at a formal ceremony in Regina on June 19, 2024.

"I am grateful to the newest recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit for making profoundly positive impacts in our communities,” Mirasty said. “By generously giving of their time, talents and resources, they have significantly contributed to the betterment of our province."

The 2024 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, Saskatoon

Brynn Boback-Lane, Saskatoon

Floyd Favel, Paynton

Dr. Thomas Hadjistavropoulos, Regina

Renu Kapoor, S.V.M., Regina

Curtis Kleisinger, Regina

Brad Wall, Cypress Hills

Colonel (Ret'd) Malcolm Young C.D., Saskatoon

Greg Yuel, Saskatoon

Olivia Yuel, Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievements by Saskatchewan citizens. To date, 266 individuals have been invested with the Order in recognition of their significant contributions in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, art, research and volunteering. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System and members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, or to nominate someone, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

