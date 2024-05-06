John J. Flynn Challenges U.S. Senator Christopher Murphy for Connecticut’s U.S. Senate Seat

John Flynn for Senate Campaign

ROWAYTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifelong Republican John J. Flynn is set to challenge Senator Christopher Murphy in his United States Senate campaign in Connecticut. Flynn labels himself as an America First candidate and is among 5 candidates competing for the seat. He also ran against Richard Blumenthal in 2022.

Flynn’s campaign for U.S. Senate is what some say, one of the most valuable U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. There is currently a 49 to 51 split in the U.S. Senate favoring democrats and Flynn is concerned that republicans are in danger of losing seats in the 2024 election.

Flynn’s platform aims to address current issues with open borders, foreign wars and international relations impacting Connecticut and the entire country. These are issues that he does not think are being addressed responsibly by senator Christopher Murphy (D-CT). In addition, Flynn stands in opposition to senator Murphy’s policies.

Flynn, who has a MBA in Finance, is a pro-se litigator in federal case 22CV01065 and Connecticut State Court case FST CV 225027404-S which challenges chain of custody issues for Connecticut elections. The cases also question why the Cast Vote Record used to verify and certify elections is routinely destroyed as part of the election process in Connecticut.

Flynn is a tireless advocate with a 30-point plan for the U.S. Senate and thinks the Republican legislature in Connecticut has suffered as the minority party, losing its power to protect the rights of Connecticut voters. This is even though 140 towns in Connecticut are republican and only 29 are democratic. Flynn says, “If those 140 smaller towns come out in full force, we can right many of the wrongs. When the deck is stacked against you, you may have to play the Trump cards.”

Information on John J. Flynn campaign and his plans for U.S. Senate can be found on his website at www.johnflynn4ussenate.net.