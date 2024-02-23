U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE ROBERT ANTONELLIS OF MASSACHUSETTS FORMALLY ANNOUNCES RUN

Robert Antonellis Robert Antonellis Campaign

SOMERVILLE, MA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative candidate Robert Antonellis (R-MA) of Massachusetts officially announces his run for U.S. Senate against Democrat Socialist incumbent Elizabeth Warren who has not, as promised, faithfully served the people in the Senate.

Investigative researcher and engineer, Bob Antonellis, with a unique Sherlock Holmes-like style, is a problem solver and Cum Laude graduate from University of Massachusetts - Amherst in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research with 40 years of real-world experience in solving critical and complex problems of all kinds. Antonellis is decidedly anti-swamp and in his words “exposing the communist satanic takeover of America”.

Antonellis’ political platform and positions can be found on his campaign website at

https://www.bobforsenatema.com/platform

Robert Antonellis appreciates those who choose to support his campaign and welcomes others to do so by visiting his website or his contribution page at

https://secure.anedot.com/robert-antonellis-for-us-senate/donate