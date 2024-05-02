Governor Katie Hobbs Signs Bill into Law Officially Repealing 1864 Abortion Ban

“Today, we are doing what 23 governors and 55 legislatures refused to do"

Phoenix, AZ – Today, joined by Representative Stahl Hamilton, Senator Anna Hernandez, members of the Democratic Caucus, and reproductive freedom advocates, Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2677 into law, officially repealing the state’s 1864 abortion ban. Governor Hobbs called for the repeal of the law after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, and reiterated that call in her State of the State.

“Today, we are doing what 23 governors and 55 legislatures refused to do, and I am so proud to be the ones that got the job done,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Today, we should not rest, but we should recommit to protecting women’s bodily autonomy, their ability to make their own healthcare decisions, and the ability to control their lives. Let me be clear: I will do everything in my power to protect our reproductive freedoms, because I trust women to make the decisions that are best for them, and know politicians do not belong in the doctor’s office.”

